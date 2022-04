When my now-husband, Matt, and I were dating I remember being a bit nervous walking into the family home where his grandmother Grace lived, but that didn’t last long. The small kitchen was hot from the oven being on all morning and every available surface was covered with a dish of some kind: platters of salami and cheese, bowls of chips and dip, aluminum foil pans piled high with meatballs and green beans and glazed ham. It immediately felt like home.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO