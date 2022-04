Through the end of April, Gallery 9, an artist-run gallery in downtown Lincoln, is commemorating one of its dedicated artists who died in December. Sharon Lacy Cech, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumna, retired art teacher and avid member of Gallery 9, is being remembered with a dedicated art show in her honor called “Sharon Lacy Cech: A Retrospective.” The show contains a collection of Cech’s artwork, from her earliest work in the ‘60s to an unfinished painting from just before her passing.

