Theater & Dance

“Flight of Fancy”: U-M Dance Department.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApr. 14-16. U-M dance students perform group and solo dances choreographed...

PWLiving

Osbourn High School Wins Music Award

On March 18, 2022, upon completion of the choral department’s District IV assessment at Battlefield High School, Osbourn High School earned the Virginia Music Educators Association’s Blue Ribbon award. The VMEA Blue Ribbon Award is the highest award given to a school’s music program in the Commonwealth of Virginia and recognizes that achieve excellence in Band, Orchestra, and Choral Performance. All disciplines in a school must receive a rating of “Superior” at assessment to qualify for this award.
HIGH SCHOOL
Herald Community Newspapers

A long history of Lynbrook Class Night continues on

The year was 1924, five decades before the passage of Title IX of the Education Amendments Act, which granted equality to girls in sports. The Lynbrook High School girls’ basketball team, in its infancy, approached the Lynbrook Athletic Department with a request for updated equipment. Their request was denied because “the cost of equipment was more than the general organization boasted of,” according to LHS student Anthony Perrusi in a 1929 edition of the school newspaper, The Green and Gold.
LYNBROOK, NY

