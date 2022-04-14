“Flight of Fancy”: U-M Dance Department.

On March 18, 2022, upon completion of the choral department’s District IV assessment at Battlefield High School, Osbourn High School earned the Virginia Music Educators Association’s Blue Ribbon award. The VMEA Blue Ribbon Award is the highest award given to a school’s music program in the Commonwealth of Virginia and recognizes that achieve excellence in Band, Orchestra, and Choral Performance. All disciplines in a school must receive a rating of “Superior” at assessment to qualify for this award.
