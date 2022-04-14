“Flight of Fancy”: U-M Dance Department.

The year was 1924, five decades before the passage of Title IX of the Education Amendments Act, which granted equality to girls in sports. The Lynbrook High School girls’ basketball team, in its infancy, approached the Lynbrook Athletic Department with a request for updated equipment. Their request was denied because “the cost of equipment was more than the general organization boasted of,” according to LHS student Anthony Perrusi in a 1929 edition of the school newspaper, The Green and Gold.

LYNBROOK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO