Baroque Chamber Orchestra: U-M Music School.

annarborobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph Gascho conducts this music student ensemble...

annarborobserver.com

onedetroitpbs.org

Season of Change: Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra Searches for New Musical Director

The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has grown and increased its outreach over the last decade to include beautiful performances at the University of Michigan’s Hill Auditorium and pop-up concerts at local farmers markets across metro Detroit, but as it searches for the symphony’s new musical director, the organization had to do some soul searching, Sarah Calderini, the new executive director of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra said.
DETROIT, MI
WISH-TV

Celebrate Beethoven’s birthday with the White River Chamber Orchestra

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Celebrate the belated 250th birthday of German composer and pianist Ludwig van Beethoven on Sunday with a special performance by Fishers Music Works’ White River Chamber Orchestra. Sunday’s show is one in a series of events marking Disability Awareness Month in Fishers. Beethoven is...
FISHERS, IN
Variety

‘Harmony’ Review: Barry Manilow Musical Tells Sensational True Story With Pop Prowess

Click here to read the full article. Since 1997, composer-singer Barry Manilow and lyricist-librettist Bruce Sussman — the team behind iconic ’70s pop classics such as “Copacabana” — have been looking to get their wise and witty “Harmony: The Musical” to Broadway. After its world premiere at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse, the pair brought its flashy historical tale to Philadelphia, Atlanta and Los Angeles before touching down for its current run at downtown Manhattan’s intimate Museum of Jewish Heritage. It’s an appropriate venue for the show, a true-life tale of “the three Jews and three Gentiles” behind The Comedian Harmonists....
MANHATTAN, NY
Troy Record

Abelin named Empire State Youth Orchestra music director

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Empire State Youth Orchestra has a new music director with the recent appointment of Etienne Abelin. The Swiss conductor, violinist and creative entrepreneur began in this new role on March 7. Abelin brings a spirit of innovation and fresh perspectives to an established regional leader in...
MUSIC
Herald-Tribune

A musical smorgasbord as Tovey returns to Sarasota Orchestra

Like so many things in the arts world of late, what you see in performance now initially was scheduled in the Before Times. That’s true of next weekend’s Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks performances, which will be conducted by Bramwell Tovey, the orchestra’s music director designate. Tovey first conducted the orchestra in January 2020 and was offered the position of music director. He planned to come for a second performance before accepting the job, which was held by Anu Tali for six years. Before that second “audition” could happen, COVID struck and shut down live performances for a year.
SARASOTA, FL
Slipped Disc

Four great orchestras are in hot pursuit of a music director

The competition is suddenly fierce. The New York Philharmonic needs to replace Jaap van Zweden. Frontrunners from the current audition season are Gustavo Dudamel, Susanna Mälkki and the deceptively young-looking Finn, Santtu-Matias Rouvali (pic). Expect further challenge from a third Finn, Klaus Mäkelä. And don’t overlook a change of mind by a fourth, Esa-Pekka Salonen.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch a baby-faced Tobias Forge perform in his early pop rock band Subvision

Before he became the corpse-paint sporting leader of Sweden's Satan-hailing occult party-rockers Ghost, Tobias Forge played everything from alt. rock to death metal in a variety of different bands. By his mid-twenties, the gifted musician had already been part of numerous projects, including his earliest known outfit Superior and the...
ROCK MUSIC
Deming Headlight

Southwest Chamber Music Tour arriving in Deming, NM

DEMING – The Southwest Chamber Music Tour is set to begin in the region with three concerts in the neighboring counties Luna and Grant. James Keene (violin), Stephen Fine (viola), and David Agia (cello) will perform the String Trio in Bb Major by F. Schubert, Aubade by G. Enescu and String Trio Op. 3, No. 1 in Eb Major by L. Beethoven.
DEMING, NM
operawire.com

Elizabeth DeShong, Roderick Williams, David Portillo, Lauren Snouffer, Reginald Mobley Headline Music of the Baroque’s 2022-23 Season

Music of the Baroque has announced its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal and operatic performances for the Chicago-based company. The season kicks off with Händel’s “Jephtha” starring David Portillo, Lauren Snouffer, Clara Osowsi, Aryeh Nussbaum-Cohen, Neal Davies, and Katelyn Lee....
CHICAGO, IL
Pitchfork

Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood’s Nancy & Lee Getting First Vinyl Reissue

Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood’s 1968 record Nancy & Lee is being reissued on vinyl for the first time. The new edition arrives May 20 via Light in the Attic. The album has been remastered by John Baldwin and includes a 20-page booklet featuring a new interview with Sinatra conducted by the reissue’s co-producer Hunter Lea, never-before-seen photos, and two bonus tracks from the original album sessions, a cover of “Love Is Strange” and the Kinks’ “Tired of Waiting for You.” Listen to “Love Is Strange” below.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Just in: Concern for Barenboim as Berlin concert is abandoned

We hear that the second half of last night’s Berlin Staatskapelle concert at the Philharmonie was called off after the conductor fell sick. The orchestra management has yet to issue a statement. Barenboim has undergone back surgery in recent months. This is the first mention of a circulation problem.
PERFORMING ARTS

