Baroque Chamber Orchestra: U-M Music School.

Like so many things in the arts world of late, what you see in performance now initially was scheduled in the Before Times. That’s true of next weekend’s Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks performances, which will be conducted by Bramwell Tovey, the orchestra’s music director designate. Tovey first conducted the orchestra in January 2020 and was offered the position of music director. He planned to come for a second performance before accepting the job, which was held by Anu Tali for six years. Before that second “audition” could happen, COVID struck and shut down live performances for a year.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 19 DAYS AGO