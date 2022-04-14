ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joyce DiDonato: University Musical Society.

Cover picture for the articleCelebrated lyric-coloratura mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato is the “perfect 21st-century diva—an effortless combination of glamour, charisma, intelligence, grace, and remarkable talent,” says a New York Times critic. DiDonato is known both for the quality of her voice and for defying...

American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Newport Jazz Festival Announces Lineup

With the Newport Jazz Festival returning to Fort Adams State Park on July 29 – 31, the stellar lineup has been announced. The Festival’s Instagram account shared the news, writing, “THE 2022 NEWPORT JAZZ LINEUP IS HERE! We can’t wait to see you at Fort Adams this summer, July 29-31. Get your 3-Day tickets now!”
ENTERTAINMENT
Person
Charles Ives
Person
Handel
Person
Rachel Portman
Person
Joyce Didonato
American Songwriter

Tom Waits Delivers Rare Live Performance at Hal Willner Tribute Event

Renowned songwriter Tom Waits delivered a rare live performance at a New York event honoring the late Saturday Night Live longtime sketch music producer Hal Willner. The music producer passed in 2020. Before his passing, he led an extensive number of star-studded compilations including I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico which was released posthumously last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
American Songwriter

9 of the Most Unexpected Collaborations in Music

They say that opposites attract, and musicians are no exception to the law of attraction. As a matter of fact, some of the best music has emerged from the fusion of different genres and styles. With just the right amount of differences and at a point of perfect convergence, artists who seem entirely incompatible can create something beautiful. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a few of these collaborations—the musical collaborations that shouldn’t have worked but did.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Cancels 2022-23 HD of ‘Don Carlo’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a change to its 2022-23 HD season. The company canceled the HD performance of “Don Carlo” scheduled for Nov. 19 and has changed the HD to “Falstaff” on April 1. The change comes after Anna Netrebko withdrew from the production after...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Nat King Cole Recordings Sold to Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group quietly acquired about 200 recordings by Nat King Cole from the iconic singer’s estate in January 2021, the company revealed Thursday (March 17), bringing all of his recordings under UMG ownership. The songs, recorded between 1961 and 1964, were previously licensed to Capitol Records — now...
MUSIC
US News and World Report

Universal Music Label Acquires Ape NFT to Lead Virtual Music Group

(Reuters) - Universal Music Group is capitalizing on the popularity of non-fungible tokens by acquiring one of the cartoon apes that have taken the world of digital collectibles by storm to lead an entirely virtual music group. On Friday, Universal's 10:22PM label said it paid $360,817 to purchase Bored Ape...
MUSIC
Variety

Wasserman Music, Black Music Action Coalition, Tennessee State University Partner for Accelerator Program

Click here to read the full article. The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) has announced a partnership with Wasserman Music and the commercial music program at Tennessee State University for a music accelerator program set to run May 9 to 26. In collaboration with Nashville Music Equality and the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the intensive curriculum will cover multiple sectors of the industry including songwriting, copyrights, publishing, labels, marketing, touring and publicity, among other focuses, and include guest lectures from influential executives. Among them: Post Malone manager Dre London, Artistry Group founder/CEO Max Gousse, Roddy Ricch manager Shawn Holiday,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Deadline

9/11 & FDR Tapes, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, Alicia Keys Album, Ricky Martin Hit & More Added To National Recording Registry

Click here to read the full article. Recordings of 9/11 news reports, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s speeches and Henry Aaron’s 715th home run will be preserved alongside Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and other albums and singles — and one podcast — as the Library of Congress released its 2022 list of additions to the National Recording Registry today. See the full list below. The 25 selections of music and spoken-word pieces added today range span more than 80 years — from James P. Johnson’s 1927 “Harlem Strut” to Mark Maron’s 2010 WTF podcast featuring Robin Williams — alongside some of the greatest...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Charnett Moffett Dead: Jazz Singer Cause of Death at 54 Sudden, Tragic

Charles Moffett, a pioneering figure in jazz bass guitar, died at the age of 54. On April 11, he died of a heart attack at Stanford University Hospital. At the time of his heart attack, Moffett was with his wife and longtime partner Jana Herzen, according to his publicist Lydia Liedman. He had been suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which caused him great anguish and which his family believes was a contributing factor in his death.
ENTERTAINMENT
loudersound.com

Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser release second album The Seven Ages Of Starlight

Canadian instrumental prog-fusion quartet Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser release guest-packed second album. Canadian instrumental prog-fusion quartet Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser have released their second album, The Seven Ages Of Starlight. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below. The new record has been recorded over several...
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

Del McCoury: Pioneering Preservation

With wondrous humility, Del McCoury connects the dots of his expansive career that lead him back to the great Bill Monroe. The now 83-year-old bluegrass musician, with bountiful awards and honors under his belt, has accomplished the ultimate goal: ensuring the longevity of an age-old music tradition. To do so,...
MUSIC
NME

David Bowie film ‘Moonage Daydream’ featuring unseen footage confirmed by estate

Details of forthcoming David Bowie film Moonage Daydream – the first to receive official approval from the late star’s estate – have been revealed. It was reported back in November that Brett Morgen, who directed Kurt Cobain documentary Montage of Heck, had spent four years working on a film project that involved compiling thousands of hours of archival performance footage of Bowie, majority of which has never before been seen.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Morrison Hotel Gallery Exhibit ‘No Vacancy’ Re-Enters a Past Era of Songwriters, Artists

“The Chelsea was like a dollhouse in the ‘Twilight Zone,’ with a hundred rooms, each a small universe,” recounted Patti Smith in her 2010 book “Just Kids.” Living and loving and writing inside Hotel Chelsea, where the music poet lived 1969 through 1971 with then-partner and life-long soulmate artist Robert Mapplethorpe. There, both created and found myriad inspirations for their art. The Chelsea was also a creative precursor to Smith’s 1975 debut Horses and a place she would later reside again on her own in the ’90s. Before Smith and Mapplethorpe planted themselves in Chelsea, a young Leonard Cohen, who occupied room 424 in 1968, would later recount a secret rendezvous with a young rocker Janis Joplin—And clenching your fist for the ones like us / Who are oppressed by the figures of beauty / You fixed yourself, you said: Well, never mind / We are ugly but we have the music—in his 1974 song “Chelsea Hotel #2.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

