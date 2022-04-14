“Flashlight Egg Hunt": Saline Parks and Recreation.

If you have a pool you know there's a lot to worry about. And now you can add ants to the list. Some friends of mine have been dealing with a slow leak in their pool since last summer. They've checked all of the seams, inspected every square inch of the liner, and even used a special dye to look for leaks. The frustrating situation has continued over the winter, as water has been slowly leaking out of the pool with no apparent cause.

HUDSON, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO