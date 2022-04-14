Flashing streetlight in Rancho Bernardo neighborhood fixed by the city

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A gas line break has prompted a Rancho Cordova neighborhood to be evacuated Wednesday morning. The gas leak has been secured, all evacuations have been lifted, and all units are clearing soon. A special thank you to our partners at @PGE4Me @PGE_SactoSierra for keeping our community safe! — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) March 23, 2022 Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene along Barbera Way and found a gas line had been ruptured at a construction site. Surrounding streets were blocked off and about 24 homes were evacuated. PG&E crews responded to the scene and have since secured the line. All evacuations have already been lifted.

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO