Flashing streetlight in Rancho Bernardo neighborhood fixed by the city

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A gas line break has prompted a Rancho Cordova neighborhood to be evacuated Wednesday morning.
The gas leak has been secured, all evacuations have been lifted, and all units are clearing soon. A special thank you to our partners at @PGE4Me @PGE_SactoSierra for keeping our community safe!
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) March 23, 2022
Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene along Barbera Way and found a gas line had been ruptured at a construction site. Surrounding streets were blocked off and about 24 homes were evacuated.
PG&E crews responded to the scene and have since secured the line.
All evacuations have already been lifted.
