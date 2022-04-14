ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Singing for Comfort”: Interfaith Center for Spiritual Growth.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLayla Ananda teaches and leads, via Zoom, songs...

St. Louis American

New initiative ‘illuminates interfaith experience of Black life’

The Black Interfaith Project at Interfaith Youth Corps [IFYC], an initiative to spotlight the longstanding diversity of Black religious life, recently celebrated its launch in Washington, D.C. “The interfaith experience of Black life in America has often been overlooked and unacknowledged,” said the Rev. Frederick Davie, IFYC senior advisor for...
CHICAGO READER

Spiritual healing

Black Ensemble Theater’s first play back since the pandemic, an original from founder Jackie Taylor (she wrote, produced, directed, and choreographed), is exactly what the title states—an out-of-body, communal experience that creates the physical “togetherness” we’ve missed for so long. It’s an energizing and participatory homage to the Black church experience, which as the cast shares, “ain’t no ‘I’m just gonna sit here and listen kind of place.’” This particular service is led by a group of passionate griots in the West African storytelling tradition, with each griot/congregation member taking a turn teaching (and singing) life lessons based on their own experiences. The soundtrack is primarily crowd-pleasing gospel and soul hits (think Lionel Richie, Kirk Franklin, Al Green), with a few Taylor originals interspersed.
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
Lebanon-Express

Interfaith Voices: God has anchored me

It struck me out of nowhere, but life-altering experiences often do. This sudden feeling of queasiness swallowed me up in the center of the gymnasium floor, and I couldn’t move. For a week I was like this: unable to leave my bed, barely able to eat, withdrawing from life because I couldn’t speak without the queasiness instantly and uncontrollably consuming me.
Indianapolis Recorder

Spiritual Outlook: Confines and conversations

The Book of Jeremiah is filled with conversation between the weeping prophet and God. Of the many conversations among them, there was something different about the beginning of the one in chapter 33. Let’s take a look at the text. While Jeremiah was still confined in the courtyard of the...
The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
Daily Commercial

Reflections: Jesus was the ultimate Sacrificial Lamb

Tomorrow is Easter Sunday. It’s my prayer that every Sunday can be an “Easter” experience for us, not just once or twice a year. More Reflections: Looking back on a man with big belief in God Don't dawdle: Sloth can lead to wasting your precious time I also believe we should take the Lord’s Supper...
Patriot Ledger

'It's an exciting holiday': South Shore celebrates a Passover steeped in tradition

MILTON — For Jewish families on the South Shore, the joyful traditions of Passover begin even before the first Seder night. For days, families prepare to mark the exodus of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt with blessings, songs, prayers and symbolic traditions that have become a time honored practice across the world. From the burning of the chametz to symbolic meals and even the setting of the table, Passover carries meaning that stretches across centuries and continents.
CBS News

This man donated a kidney to a stranger — then summited Mount Kilimanjaro to prove a point

In June 2019, Steve Wilson was going on a bike ride. Like many of us often do, he checked his phone beforehand, and saw a moving post about his friend's daughter. "She was a junior in high school at the time, she just received a life-saving kidney from a woman in town," Wilson told CBS News. "And they didn't even know this woman til they made the plea for their daughter."
