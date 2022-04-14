ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Playfest 2022”: U-M Theatre Department.

Cover picture for the articleApr. 14-16. A series of rehearsed staged...

Charnett Moffett Dead: Jazz Singer Cause of Death at 54 Sudden, Tragic

Charles Moffett, a pioneering figure in jazz bass guitar, died at the age of 54. On April 11, he died of a heart attack at Stanford University Hospital. At the time of his heart attack, Moffett was with his wife and longtime partner Jana Herzen, according to his publicist Lydia Liedman. He had been suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which caused him great anguish and which his family believes was a contributing factor in his death.
Just in: Concern for Barenboim as Berlin concert is abandoned

We hear that the second half of last night’s Berlin Staatskapelle concert at the Philharmonie was called off after the conductor fell sick. The orchestra management has yet to issue a statement. Barenboim has undergone back surgery in recent months. This is the first mention of a circulation problem.
Review: The James Hunter Six is Regaling in Romance

Listening to With Love, the new album by The James Hunter Six is a bit like stepping into a time machine and setting the controls back to the late ‘50s or early ‘60s. Echoes of Sam Cooke, The Coasters, Ben E. King, and other casual crooners of that earlier era have a prominent presence in the musical mix, even though Hunter himself needn’t rely on comparisons in order to establish his own identity. Though British-born, he’s obviously been inspired by his forebears, yet he’s not bound to them entirely.
Watch Mateus Asato reimagine ABBA’s Dancing Queen as an angelic fingerstyle workout

By now, we’re accustomed to Mateus Asato completely reimagining well-known tracks by treating them to his own trademark style of neo-soul excellence. In the past few months alone, Asato has effortlessly conquered The Beatles’ In My Life, Tears For Fears’ Everybody Wants To Rule and Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, demonstrating that – even with a self-imposed social media exile – his chops remain up there with the very best.
Teatro Real de Madrid 2021-22 review: Lisette Oropesa in Recital

Famed Diva Delivers Wondrous Performance of Verdi, Rossini, Donizetti Classics. (Credit: Javier del Real) On the 30th of March the acclaimed American soprano Lisette Oropesa offered a solo recital at Madrid’s Teatro Real. She presented an interesting program, mostly in French, of six rarely performed arias and two encores....
