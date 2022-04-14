“Playfest 2022”: U-M Theatre Department.

Listening to With Love, the new album by The James Hunter Six is a bit like stepping into a time machine and setting the controls back to the late ‘50s or early ‘60s. Echoes of Sam Cooke, The Coasters, Ben E. King, and other casual crooners of that earlier era have a prominent presence in the musical mix, even though Hunter himself needn’t rely on comparisons in order to establish his own identity. Though British-born, he’s obviously been inspired by his forebears, yet he’s not bound to them entirely.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO