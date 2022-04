An eight-year-old British girl is stranded in Afghanistan while her parents are in the UK due to what has been described by lawyers as “an abject lack of concern” by the British government.Ministers are being asked to “act with urgency” after it emerged that the British-Afghan child, who cannot be named to protect her identity, has been blocked from joining her mother and father in Britain despite the current dangers in Afghanistan following the fall of Kabul last summer.The girl, who turned eight in August last year and was born in Afghanistan, is currently living with extended family in the...

U.K. ・ 29 DAYS AGO