Severe Weather Alert: Beware of Street Flooding
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Street flooding is a serious threat as strong storms sweep across New Orleans over the next hour. WGNO Meteorologist Hank Allen gives the latest update regarding potential hazards overnight.Storms moving through tonight, nicer Thursday
