Severe Weather Alert: Beware of Street Flooding

By Aaron S. Lee
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Street flooding is a serious threat as strong storms sweep across New Orleans over the next hour. WGNO Meteorologist Hank Allen gives the latest update regarding potential hazards overnight.

Storms moving through tonight, nicer Thursday

