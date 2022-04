The fact that Forest Hills Central senior Theryn Hallock can light up a scoreboard is old news. Hallock never lit up a scoreboard like the one she did Tuesday night, however. Hallock, the Division 1 Michigan Associated Press Basketball Player of the Year and a Michigan State commit, hasn’t played soccer since the eighth grade. Those who attended Tuesday night’s game between the Rangers and Byron Center might have had trouble believing it, though.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO