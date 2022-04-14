One man dead after stabbing in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed a man is dead after a stabbing in Central Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in just after 4:30 p.m. at the Travelodge on Oak Street near Sunset Avenue for reports of two men fighting.



“When they got here they located one Hispanic male, adult, who was down in the parking lot at the Travelodge suffering from a stab wound,” Teri Harless of the Bakersfield Police Department said.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information is available, and no arrests have been made, but officers said they are reaching out to a person of interest.

If you know anything about this case, you are encouraged to call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.