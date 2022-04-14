ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Damia Ezell's family fights to keep her memory alive, pleading for anyone to come forward with information on her death

WTOL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"There's not a day that goes by...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

“It’s people like this that keep racism alive”, Black mother claims her daughter was called a gorilla by a ‘friend’ in a racist handmade birthday card

The 34-year-old black mother said her daughter was called a gorilla by a ‘friend’ in a racist handmade birthday card. She shared the throwback video on her social media account. In the video, the child is reading the racist card out loud at her birthday party. The mom also said she talked with her daughter about racism and immediately ended her friendship with the other girl. The mother of three also decided to be the bigger person and opted against confronting the child’s parents.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

'It was either take them off, or I died': Father-of-six, 50, suffers PTSD after he had to have BOTH his legs amputated when he got Covid – but says 'I still beat the virus'

A father-of-six who had both of his legs amputated after testing positive for Covid on the first day of lockdown suffers from PTSD and still has nightmares about the procedure 'three or four times a week'. Scott Green, 50, was rushed to hospital after falling ill on March 24, 2020...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Davenport Journal

“My gut feeling was telling me this isn’t just a cold or virus”, Mother claims her young daughter nearly lost her life after doctors dismissed her symptoms as the common cold before she was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease

The 13-year-old girl suffered from a runny nose and headache for a week before her temperature increased. Her mom said that she is lucky to be alive after the medical personnel dismissed her symptoms as the common cold before she was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease. “My gut feeling was telling me this isn’t just a cold or virus. I had to push for a blood test and it came back with markers that would indicate an infection but we were discharged.” the mother said.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy