Damia Ezell's family fights to keep her memory alive, pleading for anyone to come forward with information on her death

The 13-year-old girl suffered from a runny nose and headache for a week before her temperature increased. Her mom said that she is lucky to be alive after the medical personnel dismissed her symptoms as the common cold before she was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease. “My gut feeling was telling me this isn’t just a cold or virus. I had to push for a blood test and it came back with markers that would indicate an infection but we were discharged.” the mother said.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 HOURS AGO