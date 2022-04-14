Damia Ezell's family fights to keep her memory alive, pleading for anyone to come forward with information on her death

A TOUR of a backyard shed has sparked a debate with thousands of comments when a mom revealed it's where her two teenage sons sleep. The boys, ages 16 and 18, are still in high school, but their parents give them free rein in the private space. Shawndra Wilson is...
A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
The 34-year-old black mother said her daughter was called a gorilla by a ‘friend’ in a racist handmade birthday card. She shared the throwback video on her social media account. In the video, the child is reading the racist card out loud at her birthday party. The mom also said she talked with her daughter about racism and immediately ended her friendship with the other girl. The mother of three also decided to be the bigger person and opted against confronting the child’s parents.
A father-of-six who had both of his legs amputated after testing positive for Covid on the first day of lockdown suffers from PTSD and still has nightmares about the procedure 'three or four times a week'. Scott Green, 50, was rushed to hospital after falling ill on March 24, 2020...
MOST parents put a lot of thought into what they name their babies. Choosing names that will live with them for the rest of their lives can be a daunting task. This new mum was furious when she discovered her friend had copied her daughter's name. After picking a name...
A heartbroken couple is fighting to keep their beloved dog alive after a local council said they would put him down for nipping their pest neighbour. Ellie and her partner recently bought their first home together on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, moving in with their two black German Shepherds. Sunshine Coast...
Actress Tia Mowry took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her son Cree’s heartwarming reaction to learning he was accepted into his “dream school.”. “SO proud of @creehardrict for getting accepted into the school of his DREAMS,” Tia wrote in the caption. “As a mother, my goal...
A MUM was left fuming after her toddler was left outside unattended while her mother went inside to have a coffee. The woman, from Birmingham, took to Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable? forum to explain the situation and ask for advice after getting into a "massive fight" with her mum about it all.
The 13-year-old girl suffered from a runny nose and headache for a week before her temperature increased. Her mom said that she is lucky to be alive after the medical personnel dismissed her symptoms as the common cold before she was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease. “My gut feeling was telling me this isn’t just a cold or virus. I had to push for a blood test and it came back with markers that would indicate an infection but we were discharged.” the mother said.
