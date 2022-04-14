ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington County, AL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 00:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed...

alerts.weather.gov

TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
County
Crenshaw County, AL
State
Alabama State
County
Covington County, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
#Severe Weather
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, Polk, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 04:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Montgomery; Polk; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Scott County in western Arkansas Northeastern Polk County in western Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas Northern Montgomery County in western Arkansas * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 414 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cardiff to 7 miles southeast of Waldron to near Beauchamp, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Waldron... Mount Ida Oden... Beauchamp Cardiff... Opal Mimosa... Gravelly Fourche Valley... Mauldin Muddy Creek WMA... Olio Bluffton... Pine Ridge Boles... Story Union Hill... Chula Cedar Creek... Gibbs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton, Carroll, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Madison; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BENTON...NORTHWESTERN MADISON...CENTRAL CARROLL AND NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 411 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Hobbs State Park, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations in or near the path include Berryville... Eureka Springs Green Forest... Hindsville Withrow Springs State Park... War Eagle Rudd... Forum Urbanette... Hobbs State Park Rule... Clifty Grandview... Goshen Rockhouse... Cabanal Metalton... Mayfield Connor... Best THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Monroe; Pontotoc; Yalobusha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Lafayette, northern Chickasaw, northeastern Yalobusha, northern Calhoun, Pontotoc, southern Itawamba, southern Lee and Monroe Counties through 430 AM CDT At 346 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Troy, or near Pontotoc, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tupelo, Amory, Pontotoc, Aberdeen, Water Valley, Verona, Okolona, Shannon, Plantersville, Smithville, Randolph, Troy, New Salem, Springdale, Banner, New Wren, Tula, Furrs, Houlka and Evergreen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Malheur County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Malheur County. In Idaho, Owyhee Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ this morning to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam AREAS OF FOG WITH VISIBILITY OF 1 MILE OR LESS THIS MORNING Areas of fog are expected this morning through around 9 AM. Some locations are expected to have visibility near a quarter of a mile or less at times mainly from around Palatka northward to Middleburg, Macclenny, metro Jacksonville to around Hillard. Motorists should remain alert for sudden changes in visibility, especially in low spots and near marshes, rivers, creeks or lakes. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinch, Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Echols, Inland Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clinch; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Southern Ware; Western Charlton AREAS OF FOG WITH VISIBILITY OF 1 MILE OR LESS THIS MORNING Areas of fog are expected this morning through around 9 AM. Some locations are expected to have visibility near a quarter of a mile or less at times mainly from around Palatka northward to Middleburg, Macclenny, metro Jacksonville to around Hillard. Motorists should remain alert for sudden changes in visibility, especially in low spots and near marshes, rivers, creeks or lakes. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Panola by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Monroe; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Union; Yalobusha THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 133 TO EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 13 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI CALHOUN CHICKASAW ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MONROE PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN TALLAHATCHIE YALOBUSHA IN NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI UNION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BATESVILLE, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, COFFEEVILLE, FULTON, HOUSTON, MARKS, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, TUPELO, AND WATER VALLEY.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 04:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms, Hail & Misery Today

Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the summer-like warmth seen on Tuesday, but it looks like they're in for a rude awakening on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network, even though temperatures will remain in the double digits, the sunny weather will get washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT

