Boone County, WV

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Northwest Fayette by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Kanawha; Logan; Mingo; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Raleigh Gusty...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Logan, Mingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and southern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and southern West Virginia. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Mingo The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Mingo County in southern West Virginia South central Lincoln County in central West Virginia Logan County in southern West Virginia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 345 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Raccoon, or near Pikeville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Williamson, Logan, Chapmanville, Delbarton, Chief Logan State, Holden, Mount Gay-Shamrock, Red Jacket, Chattaroy, Harts, Matewan, West Logan, Mitchell Heights, Mount Gay, Verdunville, Chauncey, Myrtle, Switzer, Blair and Dingess. This includes Route 119 between mile markers 1 and 40. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Raleigh by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 16:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Fayette; Kanawha; Raleigh A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KANAWHA...NORTHWESTERN RALEIGH...NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND EASTERN BOONE COUNTIES At 442 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Chesapeake, or 11 miles east of Madison, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Montgomery, Chesapeake, Marmet, Belle, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Smithers, Gauley Bridge, Pratt, Van, Powellton, Burnwell, Wharton, Coal Fork, Whitesville, Handley, Sylvester, Seth and Dawes. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SWITZERLAND...KENTON...BOONE...NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND EASTERN GALLATIN COUNTIES At 210 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Patriot, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Covington, Florence, Independence, Erlanger, Edgewood, Elsmere, Fort Mitchell, Villa Hills, Taylor Mill, Fort Wright, Ludlow, Crescent Springs, Walton, Crestview Hills, Park Hills, Lakeside Park, Oakbrook, Burlington and Union. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 62 and 77. I-71 in Ohio near mile marker 0. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 165 and 191. I-75 in Ohio near mile marker 0. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mingo; Putnam; Wayne FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to Noon MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Visibility could be reduced to as low as 1/4 mile, at times, in blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulating snow on roads should primarily be confined to areas above 5000 feet elevation during the mid- to late afternoon hours Saturday. Additional light snow is expected Sunday afternoon.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton, Carroll, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 04:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Madison; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Benton County in northwestern Arkansas Northwestern Madison County in northwestern Arkansas Central Carroll County in northwestern Arkansas Northeastern Washington County in northwestern Arkansas * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 404 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Springdale, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Berryville... Eureka Springs Lowell... Green Forest Bethel Heights... Hindsville Rudd... Forum Hobbs State Park... Clifty Withrow Springs State Park... War Eagle Urbanette... Rule Goshen... Metalton Connor... Best HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DICKINSON...EASTERN OTTAWA AND SOUTHERN CLAY COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clay Center to 4 miles east of Oak Hill to 4 miles north of Salina, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Solomon, Bennington, Culver, Wells, Manchester, Longford, Oak Hill, Niles and Talmage. This includes Interstate 70 near mile marker 267. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, Polk, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 04:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Montgomery; Polk; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Scott County in western Arkansas Northeastern Polk County in western Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas Northern Montgomery County in western Arkansas * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 414 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cardiff to 7 miles southeast of Waldron to near Beauchamp, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Waldron... Mount Ida Oden... Beauchamp Cardiff... Opal Mimosa... Gravelly Fourche Valley... Mauldin Muddy Creek WMA... Olio Bluffton... Pine Ridge Boles... Story Union Hill... Chula Cedar Creek... Gibbs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southwest Highlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Idaho Highlands. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lafayette, Lee, Pontotoc, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lafayette; Lee; Pontotoc; Union FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR LEE, NORTHERN PONTOTOC, SOUTHERN UNION AND NORTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE COUNTIES At 400 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tupelo, Oxford, New Albany, Pontotoc, Verona, Trace State Park, Tombigbee State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Shannon, Plantersville, Ecru, New Harmony, Furrs, Troy, Pinedale, Etta, Denmark, Cambridge and Nettleton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam AREAS OF FOG WITH VISIBILITY OF 1 MILE OR LESS THIS MORNING Areas of fog are expected this morning through around 9 AM. Some locations are expected to have visibility near a quarter of a mile or less at times mainly from around Palatka northward to Middleburg, Macclenny, metro Jacksonville to around Hillard. Motorists should remain alert for sudden changes in visibility, especially in low spots and near marshes, rivers, creeks or lakes. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Panola by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Monroe; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Union; Yalobusha THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 133 TO EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 13 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI CALHOUN CHICKASAW ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MONROE PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN TALLAHATCHIE YALOBUSHA IN NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI UNION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BATESVILLE, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, COFFEEVILLE, FULTON, HOUSTON, MARKS, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, TUPELO, AND WATER VALLEY.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Owyhee Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Owyhee Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Malheur County. In Idaho, Owyhee Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ this morning to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID

