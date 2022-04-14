Britain gets sixth COVID shot after Valneva approval

April 14 (Reuters) - Britain approved on Thursday French firm Valneva’s COVID-19 vaccine, bringing in a sixth coronavirus shot to the country.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, UK’s independent medicines regulator, said the watchdog was the first in the world to approve Valneva’s vaccine.

It added that the vaccine was also the first, whole-virus inactivated COVID-19 shot to get a regulatory nod in the country. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)