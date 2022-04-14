ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Sean Murphy: Blasts first homer of campaign

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Murphy went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Will Smith smacks home run thanks to opponent’s gaffe

Will Smith broke Thursday night’s Los Angeles Dodgers-Cincinnati Reds game open with a big home run in the eighth, and he got his big hit thanks to an opponent’s gaffe. Smith came to the plate with runners on second and third and one out and his Dodgers leading 4-3. He drilled a 3-1 offspeed pitch to center field, where outfielder Jake Fraley gave chase.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KVIA

Chihuahuas win third straight game with walk-off home run

EL PASO, Texas - Aderlin Rodriguez hit a game-ending three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday, as the El Paso Chihuahuas came back to beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 7-5. It was El Paso’s third consecutive win. Rodriguez also hit a three-run homer in the...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
KDRV

Donovan ties SOU career homer record, SOU races past Carroll

ASHLAND, Ore--- Just a day after breaking SOU's record for the most home runs in a single season, senior Riley Donovan tied the program record for career home runs on Friday. It didn't take long for Donovan to blast a solo shot over the center field wall for her 23rd career home run.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Records second homer

Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks Thursday against the Nationals. Reynolds reached base four times, with the highlight of his performance coming in the third inning when he launched a two-run home run to right field. He now has two homers on the season, both of which have come in his last three games. Though Reynolds has no additional extra-base hits, he has recorded at least one knock in five of his six starts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Recalled by Minnesota

Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports. Larnach was unable to make the Twins' Opening Day roster this year, and he hit .105 with two RBI and a run in five appearances with St. Paul to begin the season. However, the 25-year-old will now join the major-league club to provide outfield depth after Alex Kirilloff (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Luis Cessa: Starting Thursday

Cessa will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 29-year-old has covered 2.2 innings across his first two appearances out of the bullpen this season, so he's likely serving as an opener for Reiver Sanmartin, who was previously scheduled to start Thursday. Cessa was believed to be in the mix for save chances, but Tony Santillan and Art Warren have picked up the first two saves of the year for the Reds.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Senzel isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers. The Reds haven't indicated that Senzel is hurt after he was involved in a collision Tuesday, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive day. Jake Fraley will start in center field while Colin Moran serves as the designated hitter Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Blasts#Rays
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Mammoth homer

Trout went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk in a 10-5 loss Thursday in Texas. Trout's first-inning blast went an estimated 472 feet. He later added a walk, his fifth in six games to begin the season. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player continues to be one of the most dangerous hitters in all of baseball and now has an OPS over .900 on the season.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Slated to land on IL

Snell (groin) will be placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Snell was scratched from his scheduled start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday due to groin tightness. Although the southpaw said that the issue is "way more minor" than the groin injury that forced him to miss time late in the 2022 season, he'll still be forced to spend time on the 10-day IL. The move will likely be backdated by a few days, but it's not yet clear when Snell will be able to return to game action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Pedro Avila: Joins big club

The Padres recalled Avila from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday. Avila gives San Diego an extra right-handed arm out of the bullpen after Austin Adams (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old Avila previously made one spot start apiece for the big club in 2019 and 2021 but has otherwise pitched in the minors over the past three seasons.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Nick Plummer: Called up by Mets

Plummer was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Plummer will provide outfield depth for the Mets while Mark Canha (illness) and Brandon Nimmo (illness) are on the COVID-19 injured list. The 25-year-old Plummer hasn't yet made his major-league debut.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Fox details how Giannis caused season-ending hand injury

Kings’ star De’Aaron Fox missed the final 11 games of the season after injuring his right hand against the Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 16 on a play involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fox discussed the painful details of the injury to reporters this week, calling Antetokounmpo a “strong motherf--ker.”. “I...
NBA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Set to sit Thursday

Manager Tony La Russa said Harrison (back) will be held out of the lineup Thursday against the Mariners, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Harrison was pulled from Wednesday's contest due to lower-back stiffness and will sit out Thursday, though La Russa also indicated he could be convinced to include the veteran infielder in the starting nine. Regardless, it doesn't appear to be a serious injury for Harrison, and he should rejoin the lineup within a couple days if he is indeed out Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Leaves game after HBP

Segura was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mets in the bottom of the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch on his left arm, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Segura went 1-for-2 with a strikeout to begin Wednesday's matchup, but he was replaced by a pinch runner after being hit by a pitch. If the 32-year-old is forced to miss additional time, Johan Camargo and Alec Bohm should see an uptick in at-bats.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy