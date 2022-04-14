ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire in chemical factory in India kills six

By Jatindra Dash
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

BHUBANESHWAR, India (Reuters) - A fire at a chemical factory in southern India killed at least six people and injured 12, a government official said on Thursday, with more casualties feared in the second such accident this week.

Pictures of the scene provided by government officials showed Wednesday’s massive blaze, with at least two bodies lying on the floor of the factory in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

“There is a possibility of casualties increasing,” V. Prasanna Venkatesh, administrative chief of the surrounding district of Eluru, told Reuters.

“Chemical processing was being done (in the unit) and gas cylinders were stored there.”

The exact cause of the fire was not immediately clear but it could have been triggered when the cylinders burst for some reason, Venkatesh said, adding that authorities were investigating.

In the western state of Gujarat, a massive explosion at a chemicals plant killed six people this week.

Fatal fires in factories, hospitals and shopping complexes are common in India and often blamed on people flouting safety norms, as well as lax inspection by government officials.

Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
BBC

Fire crews tackle blaze at Rhymney recycling factory

Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at a recycling factory. Eighteen appliances were sent to Heads of Valley Industrial Estate, Rhymney, Caerphilly county, shortly after 01:30 GMT, including three aerial platforms and two water bowsers. South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received 96 calls from the public about the...
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Reuters

