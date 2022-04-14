Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Remains hot with solo homer

Cincinnati Reds infielder Colin Moran is batting ninth in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Moran will handle designated hitting responsibilities after Mike Moustakas was shifted to third base and Brandon Drury was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Walker Buehler, our models project Moran to score 6.2 FanDuel...
According to Chicago White Sox reporter James Fegan, slugger Eloy Jimenez will not play in Thursday’s series finale against the Seattle Mariners with an ankle bruise. Jimenez suffered the injury in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory over Seattle after fouling a ball off his left ankle. The 25-year-old underwent precautionary X-rays that showed no structural damage and should be considered day-to-day.
White Sox to challenge no-loss streak of Rays' Drew Rasmussen originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Drew Rasmussen hopes to extend his career-long streak of starts without a loss when he takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of a three-game road series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.
Changes were made to Major League Baseball's written rules this past offseason, which means some unofficial rules are changing as well. One such unwritten rule is that teams shouldn't score runs when they are already well ahead of an opponent. The latest example happened in a game Tuesday night between...
The New York Yankees desperately needed two runs in the eighth inning Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, and as far as Yankees broadcaster John Sterling was concerned, Giancarlo Stanton would provide them. Stanton came to the plate with one on and two outs and took a 1-0 fastball from...
Stassi went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 10-5 loss Thursday in Texas. After striking out in his first two plate appearances, Stassi singled in the sixth and hit a two-out, two-run homer in the eighth. The catcher hit sixth in the lineup and produced his best offensive game of the young season. The 31-year-old has now started five of the first seven games at catcher for the Halos.
Narvaez went 2-for-4 with with a solo home run and two RBI during Thursday's win against the Cardinals. Narvaez provided instant offense when he took Adam Wainwright yard in the second inning to record his first homer of the season. One frame later, he added an RBI double to put the Brewers up 3-0. Thursday's effort was the first notable offensive production of the campaign for Narvaez, as he entered the game with one hit in eight at-bats.
Fleming (1-1) took the loss after giving up five runs (three earned) on seven hits across 3.1 innings during Thursday's 6-3 loss to Oakland. He struck out six and walked one. Fleming replaced Luis Patino (oblique) in the rotation and threw a season-high 67 pitches. While he got into trouble in every inning, the 25-year-old displayed the potential to be a high-strikeout long reliever after posting a 5.6 K/9 in 26 starts last year. Through 6.2 innings this season, Fleming has recorded 11 strikeouts compared to just one walk.
Choi went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox. Choi smacked an RBI double and came around to score during the sixth inning but it wasn't enough to complete a comeback. The hot-hitting lefty is now slashing .526/.640/1.000 with five extra-base hits through 25 plate appearances. He's reached base at least twice in six consecutive games.
Garcia (back) is starting Thursday's game against the Phillies, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Garcia dealt with a back issue that kept him off the field for each of the last two games, but he'll return to action for Thursday's home opener. The 30-year-old went 2-for-13 with three strikeouts in his first three appearances of the season.
Knizner went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Royals. The backup catcher was initially expected to start Monday versus the Pirates before that game was rained out. Knizner still got his start Tuesday, and he made the most of it, as his three-run blast in the fourth inning gave the Cardinals just enough runs to get the win. The 27-year-old is expected to play more frequently than in past seasons to give Yadier Molina rest, so it's encouraging to see Knizner make an impact when given a start as he looks to cement his place as the Cardinals' catcher of the future.
Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi is in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox. Choi was held out of the lineup on Thursday against a left-hander, but he is back on first base and batting cleanup on Friday. Yandy Diaz is batting fifth and shifting to third base in place of an idle Taylor Walls.
Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
ST. PETERSBURG — Manuel Margot was talking with injured pitcher Luis Patino on the bench as the Rays started the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday down a run to the A’s. After Wander France laced a double to centerfield to score the tying run, Patino told Margot that if left-handed-hitting Josh Lowe, who was due up fourth that inning, got to the plate, A’s right-hander Lou Trivino likely would walk him to get to Margot, pitting right-hander against right-hander.
Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks Thursday against the Nationals. Reynolds reached base four times, with the highlight of his performance coming in the third inning when he launched a two-run home run to right field. He now has two homers on the season, both of which have come in his last three games. Though Reynolds has no additional extra-base hits, he has recorded at least one knock in five of his six starts.
Lux went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and three strikeouts Wednesday against the Twins. Lux tallied his first long ball of the season in the middle of a trio of consecutive home runs for the Dodgers in the eighth inning. His lack of contact in other plate appearances was a bit alarming, but he had not struck out across his first four starts of the campaign. Overall, Lux has shown strong form early on, tallying six hits across 20 total plate appearances while also recording two extra-base knocks.
Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports. Larnach was unable to make the Twins' Opening Day roster this year, and he hit .105 with two RBI and a run in five appearances with St. Paul to begin the season. However, the 25-year-old will now join the major-league club to provide outfield depth after Alex Kirilloff (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Edman went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Thursday against the Brewers. Edman provided the lone offensive production for the Cardinals when he took Jandel Gustave yard in the eighth inning. He has swung a hot bat to begin the season, as he has now collected at least one hit in each of his five starts. Edman also has two home runs, two RBI and three runs scored early on in the campaign.
