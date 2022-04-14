Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Remains hot with solo homer

Knizner went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Royals. The backup catcher was initially expected to start Monday versus the Pirates before that game was rained out. Knizner still got his start Tuesday, and he made the most of it, as his three-run blast in the fourth inning gave the Cardinals just enough runs to get the win. The 27-year-old is expected to play more frequently than in past seasons to give Yadier Molina rest, so it's encouraging to see Knizner make an impact when given a start as he looks to cement his place as the Cardinals' catcher of the future.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO