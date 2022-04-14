ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

FRIDAY GROCERY SHOPPING / IN-TOWN ERRANDS

middletonma.gov
 2 days ago

Transportation – Local Grocery Shopping / In-Town Errands / In-Town Medical appts. Fridays at 9:30am: Transportation for local shopping...

middletonma.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel

4 men create family store feel in new grocery shop

BEAVER SPRINGS — New owners, Rick Maloyed, John Anthony and Aaron and Steve Witmer saw the potential to return shopping back to a family store experience with a friendly atmosphere. The owners made one step to accomplish this goal when they increased the amount of lighting in their store....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grocery Shopping#Second Person
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Countrymom

My friend boarded a bus to find her parents who abandoned her when she was 14

**This article is based on nonfiction about actual events that were told to me by my friend; used with permission. Over the years I’ve worked with a lot of interesting people. One of my friends that I worked with shared a very personal story with me. Her mother remarried when she was about 12. She didn’t get along well with her new stepfather, but she stayed busy with school and didn’t see him a lot.
The Oregonian

Vegan dessert shop Kate’s Ice Cream opens Friday in Portland

Kate’s Ice Cream will bring vegan scoops and gluten-free waffle cones Friday to an auspicious location -- the former North Mississippi Avenue home of Ruby Jewel. Kate Williams, the creator of Kate’s Ice Cream, began making vegan ice cream in a basement in Boston eight years ago, first for her sister who couldn’t eat dairy, and then for a wider and wider audience.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

The Charm of Watching Kids Running Mundane Food Errands on ‘Old Enough’

I’ve spent the better part of two weekends watching young Japanese children run mundane errands, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Old Enough (marketed as Hajimete no Otsukai, or “My First Errand,” in Japan), is a recent viral sensation on Netflix — but it’s been a phenomenon in Japan for 30 years, where something like a fifth of the population tunes in each broadcast. In the show, children from the ages of 2 to 4 are sent out on their own to navigate often-food-related chores, such as picking up a few items from the grocery store, or delivering a forgotten sushi apron to their parents’ restaurant. The tasks are relatively simple (and crews of scouts and photographers are on hand to add an additional element of safety), but their scope reaches far beyond what similarly aged children in America would handle solo, whether it be taking the bus unaccompanied, walking several kilometers up steep stills and steps, or shopping and paying for items independently.
ENTERTAINMENT
DFW Community News

Kids Bowl Free All Summer Long. Here’s How.

Summer is right around the corner and if you’re looking for ways to keep the kids entertained without breaking the bank, look no further. We first told you about how kids can skate free and now, kids can bowl for free all summer long too!. How Kids Can Bowl...
KIDS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Cheeky terrier stole Easter treat but it could have cost her life

A national vet charity is warning pet owners to be extra vigilant this Easter after a sweet-toothed terrier needed emergency treatment after devouring a chocolate Easter brownie. Bunty, a cheeky six-year-old Lakeland Terrier from Kings Norton, Birmingham, managed to get her paws on an entire chocolate brownie – and what started as a tasty Easter delight quickly turned into a sickly nightmare.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy