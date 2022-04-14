ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kings overmatched in 9-3 loss to Avalanche

By CBS Los Angeles
 2 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Apr. 13 PM Edition)

Nathan MacKinnon had three goals and two assists, Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice in a dominant first period and the Colorado Avalanche set a franchise record with their 53rd win by routing the Los Angeles Kings 9-3 on Wednesday night.

Valeri Nichushkin added two goals, Cale Makar had a goal and three assists, Andre Burakovsky also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves for the Avalanche, who led 4-0 before the game was 11 minutes old.

Colorado won its seventh straight and improved to 53-14-6, besting the 2013-14 and 2000-01 teams for most victories. The Avalanche also moved two points ahead of Florida for the best record in the NHL and are a franchise-best 29-4-3 at home.

Adrian Kempe, Alex Iafallo and Phillip Danault scored for the Kings, who have dropped four of five. Jonathan Quick allowed three goals on 10 shots before he was pulled while starting on consecutive nights for the first time in over four years. Cal Peterson allowed six more goals on 25 shots.

Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

LA remained in a playoff spot in third place in the Pacific Division, but sits only three points ahead of Vegas, which has two games in hand.

The schedule did the Kings no favors. They won in Chicago 5-2 on Tuesday night and got into Denver early Wednesday to play at altitude while the Avalanche had been off since Saturday.

And Colorado opened with relentless pressure and crisp passing that overwhelmed weary LA. Aube-Kubel scored 2:54 in and Nichushkin tallied 39 seconds later. MacKinnon scored on the power play and Aube-Kubel scored 41 seconds after that to make it 4-0 with 9:04 left in the first period.

Kempe scored his 33rd goal early in the second and and Iafallo made it 4-2 with a slap shot just inside the blue line at 10:40 of the second. But the Avs steadied things when MacKinnon fed Burakovsky in the high slot at 13:05.

MacKinnon scored on a breakaway on a stretch pass from Makar early in the third period and picked up his third career hat trick with 10:08 left to make it 9-2.

Fans chanted "We want 10!" over the final minutes, but had to settle for a Colorado season-high nine goals.

The Kings have lost four out of their last five and are beginning to slip with only six games remaining in the regular season. They will face the Columbia Blue Jackets on Saturday before taking on their Southern California rivals, the Anaheim Ducks, on Tuesday at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

CBS LA

Clippers playoff dreams dashed after loss to Pelicans

The Los Angeles Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs after their loss, 105-101 to the New Orlean Pelicans in the play-in tournament. This is the first time since the Pelicans have made the playoffs since 2018.   Star Paul George was sidelined last minute after he was placed in COVID health and safety protocols. In George's absence, Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. took on most of the offensive load scoring 27 points each. Jackson added eight assists to his stat line while Morris was able to grab nine boards.Norman Powell and Robert Covington added 17 and 14 points off the bench, respectively.Entering the second half the Clippers rallied back from a 16-point deficit, outscoring the Pelicans 38-18 in the third quarter. However, their offense stalled out in the fourth scoring only 17 points compared to New Orleans's 31. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans in scoring making 14 out of his 21 attempts for 30 points. CJ McCollum added 19 points but had a rough time finding the bottom of the basket making only 1 of 7 three-pointers and shot 9 for 24 overall.Both Larry Nance Jr. and rookie Trey Murphy III added 14 points off the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ Defensive Depth Being Tested as Team Struggles to Stay Healthy

With nine games remaining in the regular season, the Boston Bruins are closing in on an Eastern Conference playoff berth. They are in a battle with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the third spot in the Atlantic Division and with the Washington Capitals for the first wild card spot. Where they finish will not most likely be decided until the end of the month as the Black and Gold face a tough schedule leading into the postseason.
BOSTON, MA
