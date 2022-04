By Bryan Appleyard (Weidenfeld £22, 320pp) ‘The horse is DONE!’ Henry Ford once wrote with great emphasis in his notebooks. The motor manufacturer really disliked horses. As Bryan Appleyard records, in one of the many revealing details which enliven this history of the car, the young Ford was on one occasion thrown by a horse; his foot caught in the stirrup and he was dragged all the way home. It’s enough to force anyone to explore alternative means of travel.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO