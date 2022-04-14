Panthers have shown offensive punch

Daviess County’s Owen Payne rounds the bases for a home run against Whitesville Trinity on March 23 at Daviess County High School. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Daviess County had a record-setting baseball game in Florida during spring break last week.

The Panthers dumped Henry County 33-11 in five innings. It wasn’t the kind of game for them where Henry County walked in every run. There were six walks and six hit batsmen. Even with that, DC was still putting hits together and swatting the ball a long way in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

Owen Payne and Lake Wilson led the hit parade for the Panthers. They each collected seven RBIs. Payne was 4-for-5 with two home runs and a double, and the senior also scored three runs and walked only once. Wilson was 3-for-3 with a double and he also scored two runs.

“It helped I came up with bases loaded twice, all our balls found gaps. And four homers,” said Wilson, who is a sophomore. “The Florida trip went great, we had a good time as a team, we hit the heck out of the ball.”

Layton Huskisson made it count when he got on base, scoring five runs and collecting two RBIs himself against Henry County.

“We started hitting the ball like no other, doing whatever we could to get on base,” Huskisson said. “Try to get ahead, take your pitches, if you see one get after it.”

There were so many line drives hit to the fence that it was tough to keep count for the Panthers. DC set 3rd Region and school records, and the 33 runs were the most scored in a KHSAA baseball game since 2011.

“I kept our starters in, they kept the same guy in, but it’s not like he was walking the house,” DC coach Austin Clay said. “I think everybody on our team that hit got a hit, everybody played. It all came together at the right time for a lot of guys. We hit the ball very hard. We’ve tried to have the mentality of next pitch, ‘I’m just trying to get a good pitch to hit.’ One through nine, everybody hit the ball hard. It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen on a baseball field.”

More from this section

DC is 10-4 and has won four straight, counting its 9-3 victory over Owensboro High School on Tuesday night.

The Panthers fell behind 3-0 in the top of the first inning, then charged back to put up four runs in the bottom of the first.

Jackson Loucks was 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and two RBIs. Huskisson had a three-run home run in the bottom of the first. Decker Renfrow collected two RBIs and was 2-for-4, along with Cason Troutman.

“Every now and then, players go through slumps. I was in one, but today it felt good,” Loucks said. Huskisson and Loucks are juniors.

DC has four players hitting over .400, led by Troutman’s .521 average. Troutman has nine doubles. Owen Payne has hit five home runs and five doubles, and he has 18 RBIs to go with a .431 average. Huskisson also has 18 RBIs. Wilson has 20 RBIs. Decker Renfrow is hitting .480. Brock Brubaker is hitting .452 and has five triples.

“One through nine, we can hurt you when we’re on,” Clay said. “We’ve had to fight back in a lot of games. We’re not out of a game because our offense can put some runs up quick.

“If you looked at our box scores, we’ve scored, but we’re probably on pace to lead the state in walks allowed. I don’t feel too comfortable with a lead unless it’s a lot, we’ve shown a tendency to give them up in a hurry.”

But Clay and the Panthers know they can retake a lead almost as quickly.