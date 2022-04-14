Player empowerment is here to stay

The player empowerment era is upon us, and it’s not going away anytime soon.

More so than ever, athletes at the professional and college levels have an incredible amount of influence over where, for whom and when they want to play — in both short- and long-term situations — and it’s been a divisive practice, to say the least.

Take a look at any athlete’s social media account, especially after announcing a transfer or while they sit out of games awaiting a trade deal. It won’t take long to see an outpouring of support from one side and an abundance of vitriolic comments from the other.

Though players at the professional level have almost always had a say in their career paths thanks to free agency, the start of the player empowerment movement is often traced to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh joining forces to create a superteam in Miami in 2010. Since then, it seems, professional basketball players have been more outspoken and have gained a lot more control over their own fates.

Of course, demanding trades is nothing new.

John Elway refused to play for the Baltimore Colts, who drafted him first overall in 1983 and then traded him to Denver when he threatened to play professional baseball instead.

Eli Manning, drafted by San Diego with the first overall pick in 2004, famously said he’d never play for the Chargers and was subsequently flipped to the New York Giants. Then-Chargers general manager A.J. Smith, a 1971 graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College, cites it as the best trade of his career, by the way.

Kobe Bryant, Dominique Wilkins and Steve Francis all refused to suit up for the NBA teams that originally drafted them.

Trade demands are simply part of doing business now.

However, what’s changed in recent years is how far athletes will go to get what they want. Just this season, Ben Simmons refused to show up for the Philadelphia 76ers and reportedly lost more than $19 million in fines as a result.

Le’Veon Bell sat out the entirety of the 2018 NFL season during a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers and missed out on nearly $15 million.

More than ever before, players are digging their feet in the sand and holding out for what they want — whether it’s a pay raise, location change or increased role within the team.

Now, we’re seeing a similar mindset in the college ranks.

With the creation of the NCAA’s transfer portal, along with a one-time transfer rule that allows student-athletes to play immediately instead of sitting out for a year, player movement is more frantic than ever.

College athletes can now switch schools without repercussions (aside from criticism on Twitter, of course). That opens the door for plenty of opportunities that may not have been there in the past. If there’s a better situation out there, they now have the freedom to pursue it — and quite frankly, it’s ridiculous to shame them for it.

Coaches can pick up and head off to greener pastures without sitting out for a year. People can change jobs at a moment’s notice. Holding a 19- or 20-year-old to a commitment they made in high school, especially when they don’t want to be there, only breeds negativity and resentment.

Of course, the counter-argument is often that these kids should just honor their responsibility and push through it, even if they’re miserable.

If anything should be abundantly clear after the last two years, though, it’s this: Life is short. Be where you want to be. Do what you want to do.

Add in the money that student-athletes can now make from Name, Image and Likeness deals, and player empowerment is at an all-time high.

It’s what the players want, and at this point, they’re the ones calling the shots.

Like it or not, it’s here to stay.