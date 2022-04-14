ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton girls golf downs Pella, Oskaloosa in LHC triangular

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 2 days ago
Rylee Heryford

OSKALOOSA — Rylee Heryford claimed her first medalist honor of the season and the four scoring golfers for Newton’s girls golf team placed in the top seven during a road Little Hawkeye Conference triangular on Tuesday.

The Cardinals claimed an easy win over Pella and Oskaloosa. Newton shot a 196, while Pella turned in a 217 and Oskaloosa fired a 246 at Edmundson Golf Course.

“It was great to get two conference wins on a very windy day,” Newton girls head golf coach Ashley Kahler said. “I told the girls I wanted to improve from Urbandale. They answered the goal, and it was a pretty good day on the course for the most part.”

Marin Pettigrew

Heryford shot a 38 and was nine shots better than runner-up medalist Emerson Lee of Oskaloosa.

Newton’s Marin Pettigrew was third with a 49, Ella Price finished fifth with a 53 and Madison Price carded a 56 in seventh.

The Cardinals’ non-scoring golfers were Evie Main (61) and Sophia Reynolds (62).

Cardinals place third in road quadrangular

URBANDALE — Newton opened its spring season with a four-team quadrangular at Urbandale Golf & Country Club on Monday.

The Cardinals shot a 209 in third and were 50 strokes better than Des Moines East. Ames won the meet with a 186 and host Urbandale shot a 192.

“It was nice to get in a few meets to see what the girls can do,” Kahler said. “We haven’t had the best weather at all and still really haven’t so getting on a course and playing holes was nice to see.”

Ella Price

Heryford was the runner-up medalist after firing a 43 and finishing in a three-way tie for second. Ames’ Elizabeth Duncan carded a 42 to win medalist honors.

Pettigrew finished 10th overall with a 52, while Ella Price shot a 56 and finished 13th. Reynolds was 17th with a 58. Main finished 18th after shooting a non-counting 61 and Madison Price took 20th with a non-counting 66.

“Sophia and Evie played in their first meet so it was nice to see them perform,” Kahler said.

