Allen transfers to WKU after time at UK

Western Kentucky men’s basketball head coach Rick Stansbury announced the signing of transfer Dontaie Allen on Wednesday.

Allen will join the team in the fall as a redshirt junior with three years of eligibility remaining after spending three seasons at Kentucky. The COVID-19 season gave Allen an additional year of eligibility.

“We’re excited to have Dontaie join our program and our family,” said Stansbury on the signee. “He’s a young man that we’ve known for a long time, and we’re glad to have built a relationship with him. Besides being a terrific player and a former Mr. Basketball, we know he comes from a great family. He’s coming from a very good program and a lot of things he’s learned in the last few years will help him transition to Western Kentucky.”

In his most recent season at UK, Allen played in 18 games for the Wildcats, averaging 6.7 minutes in each contest. He averaged 2.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per game, logging a season-best game against North Florida with 14 points and seven boards in just 19 minutes.

In the 2020-21 season, the Falmouth native appeared in 22 games with one start for Kentucky. Allen averaged 5.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in his redshirt freshman season. To open SEC play, he combined for 37 points and nine rebounds against Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. He went on to score 23 points in the team’s final game against Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament.

Allen used the 2019-20 season as a redshirt year in recovery from his knee injury that ended his high school career in 2019.

Out of high school, Allen was ranked in the top 70 in his class by Rivals and was the No. 92 prospect as rated by the Recruiting Services Consensus Index. He was a member of the Kentucky All-State first team and ended his high school career by averaging 42.9 points and 14.2 rebounds in an injury-shortened senior season.

As Kentucky Mr. Basketball 2019, Allen is the ninth Kentucky Mr. Basketball to play for the Hilltoppers. WKU has had five of the last eight come through the program.