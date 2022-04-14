ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Greens want Medicare to cover a trip to the dentist. It's a grand vision but short on details

By Lesley Russell, Adjunct Associate Professor, Menzies Centre for Health Policy, University of Sydney
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35glbG_0f8mVWeC00
Shutterstock

Universal and affordable access to dental care is the perennial health-care issue everyone cares about but no major political party seems willing to address in any substantive way.

Thank goodness the Greens consistently remind us of the pressing need to make dental care an essential part of health care. This election, they’ve been quick to push out their policy to integrate dental care into Medicare.

They propose everyone with access to Medicare be eligible for what are described as the “clinically relevant services they require”. This includes general dental, orthodontics (such as braces) and restorative services (such as crowns).

To make sure there are enough dental professionals, the Greens propose university education and training for the dental workforce be fee-free.

Such an expansive scheme is very expensive. This has been costed at A$77.6 billion over the next decade, funded with new taxes on big corporations and billionaires.

The Greens (who might hold some sway in a new parliament but will never be in government with budget responsibilities) have the luxury of proposing a large-scale program with no information about its presumable gradual introduction.

The Greens have also proposed a funding mechanism that is very unlikely to fly, given both the Coalition and Labor view new taxes and tax reforms as political poison .

The Greens’ publicly available policy document is just three pages long and very short on detail. A number of key questions go unacknowledged and unanswered.

Read more: Voters love the Greens' message more than ever – but it may not lead to a surge of votes for them

How much will this cost?

The policy has been costed by the independent Parliamentary Budget Office , so there must be more detail available about the program’s rollout and scope.

The policy document does not say if the proposed $77.6 billion investment includes, or is in addition to, current federal spending on dental care through the Medicare-funded dental services for eligible children , public dentistry for some adults , and GP and hospital visits for dental needs.

This figure likely does not include the costs of free university education for dentists, which is part of the Greens’ separate education policy .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDyhI_0f8mVWeC00
Does the proposed funding include educating the next generation of dentists? That would cost extra. Shutterstock

This $77.6 billion investment over ten years is substantial. This equates to an average of $7.7 billion a year – about the same (see table 5.8.1) as the annual cost to the federal budget of the subsidy to encourage people to purchase private health insurance.

However, these costs should be balanced against the economic benefits a federal government investment in a universal dental-care program would deliver in terms of reduced health-care costs and increased productivity.

What is covered?

The proposal is said to be costed on the basis that 80% of dental services will be “routine”. But especially in the early years of such a program, there will be a pent-up demand from people who have waited years for care . These people will need more extensive and expensive services.

Formal guidelines about what is “routine” or “essential” and a focus on prevention and early intervention will be critical to ensure targeted care and prevent cost blow-outs.

Read more: Two million Aussies delay or don't go to the dentist – here's how we can fix that

The workforce

Having the right dental workforce in the right places is essential for universal access to dental care.

Simply providing free university places for dental students will not address the current situation, which sees a surfeit of dentists in metropolitan areas and a scarcity in rural, remote and socially disadvantaged areas.

Many dental-care services can be delivered by dental hygienists and technicians and any new scheme should encourage the most appropriate professional to deliver each service.

Read more: How to brush your teeth properly, according to a dentist

What is missing?

The policy does not specifically address providing oral health and dental care for people with special needs, including aged-care residents or people with a physical or mental disability.

The campaign materials talk about “free dental care” but provide no indication as to how this will be achieved. Under Medicare, neither the fees doctors and allied health professionals charge, nor bulk billing, are mandated . It would be very difficult to impose set fees and a requirement to bulk bill on dental professionals.

Read more: The shocking state of oral health in our nursing homes, and how family members can help

First steps

For too many years, I and others have been writing about the need to address oral health and dental care .

University of Sydney colleague Professor Heiko Spallek and I recently proposed that in the face of unwillingness of the major political parties to implement a universal dental-care program, there should be a more targeted approach to providing dental services.

For example, this could be a preventive program for children, oral hygiene programs for people in aged care, Medicare coverage of dental care for pregnant and post-partum women and for people with certain chronic medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes or HIV/AIDS. Alternatively, a more limited approach could see the provision of designated essential services under a means-tested program.

I’ve written before about the need for teams of dental professionals and educators where they’re most needed, such as remote and under-served communities.

Read more: How to fill the gaps in Australia's dental health system

It’s important to start the debate

Dental health has a huge impact on people’s quality of life . This includes health outcomes, self-esteem and employability.

But for too many Australians, the burgeoning out-of-pocket costs of private dental care and long waiting lists for publicly-funded care are a major barrier.

It is time for politicians and the medical profession to see oral health and dental care as an essential health-care issue worthy of substantial investment.

The Greens’ proposal – despite its inadequacies – has a vision that should serve as a starting point for public debate.

Lesley Russell does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Pyramid

Savvy Senior: Does Medicare cover power lift chairs?

Because of back pain and knee arthritis I’m interested in getting a power lift recliner for my living room that’s easy for me to get into and out of. Does Medicare cover them?. — Can’t Get Up. Dear Can’t,. Yes, Medicare does indeed provide some coverage...
NURSING HOMES
beckershospitalreview.com

Prices for 2 of Medicare's most expensive drugs more than double

Two blood thinners among Medicare's costliest drugs have more than doubled their list prices since entering the market, according to a report released April 5 by Patients for Affordable Drugs. For the nearly 8 million Americans who regularly take blood thinners, the inexpensive drug warfarin was the standard of care...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Many Medicare patients don't fill prescriptions for specialty drugs, study finds

Many Medicare beneficiaries who don't qualify for low-income subsidies aren't filling prescriptions for expensive specialty drugs used to treat serious health issues, a study published in Health Affairs found. Researchers at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center analyzed prescribing records and fill data for 17,076 prescriptions covering expensive medications used...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Benefits#Aged Care#Dentists#Preventive Care#A Trip To The Dentist#Greens#Shutterstock Universal
Good News Network

Artificial Pancreas is Revolutionizing Diabetes Treatment: ‘I never dreamed this would be developed in my lifetime’

A sensor that is inserted under the skin to take a reading of blood glucose and then send the information to an insulin pump to adjusts body levels sounds simple enough. In reality though, this could be a life-changing revelation for 400,000 people living with type-1 diabetes in the UK, where this new artificial pancreas technology has been pioneered.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Do Lung Cancer Patients Qualify for Disability Benefits?

A lung cancer diagnosis can be physically, emotionally, and financially disabling, and many lung cancer patients need financial assistance to help them stay afloat financially. Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is a federally run benefit program earned by people who have worked and paid Social Security taxes on their earnings. Depending on the type and severity of your lung cancer, you may qualify for SSDI benefits.
CANCER
UPI News

Two-thirds of Medicare recipients support coverage of medical marijuana

One in five Medicare recipients use medical marijuana and two-thirds say it should be covered by Medicare, a new survey reveals. Medical marijuana is legal in 37 states, four territories and the District of Columbia, but it isn't covered by Medicare, the federal health insurance program for older Americans. Possession of marijuana remains illegal under federal law.
PHARMACEUTICALS
UPI News

Dental therapists offer a low-cost alternative to dentists

Nearly 60 million Americans live in "dental deserts," while many more can't afford basic dental care even if it is available. New research suggests these newly minted healthcare professionals could help more people get the oral healthcare they need in low-income areas. They are fast becoming members of a typical dental care team, along with hygienists and dental assistants, in many underserved or low-income areas across the United States.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
beckershospitalreview.com

The Great Resignation: 7 ways healthcare organizations are working to improve provider retention

Crushing burnout combined with a fiercely competitive labor market has led to a perfect storm for the healthcare industry. Since mid-February 2020, nearly one in five healthcare workers have walked away from their jobs. Meanwhile, Medscape reports that 20 percent of physicians have thought about leaving medicine to pursue nonclinical careers. According to Medscape, burnout is the top factor leading physicians to consider a career change.
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Labor’s urgent care centres are a step in the right direction – but not a panacea

Public hospital emergency departments in every state are overwhelmed, with ambulance ramping the most visible manifestation. Emergency department performance is deteriorating with fewer people being seen in a timely manner. Labor, in its first major health election campaign announcement, has signalled it recognises the problem, and is offering an innovative solution — at least 50 new urgent care centres. What is an urgent care centre? About one-third of presentations to emergency departments may have been able to be managed in another setting, such as GP clinics. There are several definitions used to identify these patients retrospectively in datasets – for example: “not too urgent”,...
HEALTH SERVICES
bloomberglaw.com

Medicare’s Alzheimer’s Drug Plan Falls Short on Diversity Access

Safety data, diversity benchmarks needed, policy watchers say. Reimbursements for trial participants can combat access barriers. Racial minorities and others disproportionately affected by Alzheimer’s disease could continue facing barriers to treatment unless Medicare does more to facilitate access to research and safety studies, policy watchers say. The Centers for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy