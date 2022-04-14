ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unemployment

Artificial intelligence may take your job. Some lessons from my grandmother

By Bradley Hastings, Research Fellow, UNSW Sydney
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6siA_0f8mVVlT00
Siblings on the way to school

My grandmother, Claire Hastings, was born in the 1920s on a farm in Armidale, northern New South Wales. That was a relatively common thing, with just 43% of the population living in cities, compared with more than 70% now .

She lived in a small wooden hut, with a chicken coop out the front and fields out the back. When she and her siblings came home from school, they helped plough the fields with a horse-drawn plough until sundown.

Little did she know this life would soon disappear. The “second industrial revolution” (of mass production and standardisation) was creating machines to replace human and horse power. A plough pulled by a tractor could do in hours what took Grandma and her siblings a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IEaLa_0f8mVVlT00
Grandma’s brother, John, working the plough (c1929) Bradley Hastings , Author provided

By the time she left school, age 17, she wasn’t needed on the farm. So she instead went to college, became a teacher, got married and raised a family. Now 93, she lives in a comfy suburban four-bedroom home, enjoys dining at restaurants, and loves going to the theatre and on ocean cruises.

Her story is far from unique. Around the world industrialisation has reduced farm employment enormously. In the United States, for example, 40% of the labour force worked on farms in 1920; now it is about 2%

The loss of those jobs, and their replacement, is worth remembering as we now confront the “fourth industrial revolution”, with robots and artificial intelligence tipped to take up to 40% of the jobs now done by humans within two decades.

Read more: Behind those headlines. Why not to rely on claims robots threaten half our jobs

The hit list is long , from drivers and call-centre workers to computer programmers and university lecturers like myself (we face being replaced by AI avatars, delivering animated content online).

But just as disappearing farm jobs didn’t lead to permanent mass unemployment, nor should we fear this next stage of technological development.

Improving quality of life

While industrial farming was not universally embraced as progress, the huge reductions in farming labour over the 20th century were key to a better life for most people (though poverty and glaring economic inequality still exist).

To cite just one measure, when my grandmother was born the average life expectancy in Australia was 60 years. Now it’s more than 80 .

The underlying forces driving such advances are twofold.

First, the mechanisation of farming made food cheaper. US data shows the price of a common basket of groceries is now about 80% cheaper than a century ago. Similar trends exist for virtually every other consumable product.

Second, spending less on food meant people could spend more on other things. New industries sprang up – automobiles, holidays, health care, finance, fitness and education and so on. Sectors virtually unknown in the 1920s now employ more than half of the population .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M9BkP_0f8mVVlT00
McKinsey

These new industries have both underpinned improvements in our quality of life and, crucially, created new jobs.

As artificial intelligence and robotics develop, services such as banking, insurance and transport will become cheaper. As a consequence, we will have more money to spend on other items – on health and fitness, travel and leisure and possibilities yet to be conceived.

Whatever these new or expanded industries are, jobs will evolve at the same time as quality of life improves for all.

Read more: Artificial intelligence can deepen social inequality. Here are 5 ways to help prevent this

Two lessons from my grandmother

None of this, of course, will necessarily make you feel better if you have (and love) a job under threat from automation.

Some lessons from my grandma’s life may help.

First, she didn’t take the changes personally. She understood that times were changing, and that she would have to change with them. She embraced the challenge rather than being defeated by it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07VIV9_0f8mVVlT00
The author with his grandmother on her 90th birthday. Bradley Hastings , Author provided

Second, she understood she had to develop new skills. At the same time as farm jobs were diminishing, she saw growing demand for more teachers, underpinned by government regulations requiring children to stay in school longer. So too today education is the key for future jobs.

None of us know what the future holds. But for our collective future to replicate the advancements my grandmother has seen over her life, it’s inevitable that artificial intelligence and robots will take over jobs.

I asked grandma if we should be worried. “Life moves on,” she told me.

And so must we.

Bradley Hastings does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Maternity scandal deepens as report is predicted to reveal that TWO HUNDRED babies who died in NHS unit might have lived

Two hundred babies might have survived had better care been provided, a landmark report into the NHS’s worst ever maternity scandal is expected to reveal today. Dozens more suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the poor care provided by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust over almost two decades. At least 12 mothers died while giving birth.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Economic Inequality
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Slate

My Father-in-Law’s Online Habit Is Wrecking His Family’s Finances

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My mother-in-law recently approached me with a concern that for the first time since they retired (18 years ago), she and her husband have more money going out than coming in. She didn’t share exact amounts and I didn’t ask—I couldn’t tell if she wanted advice or just to unburden.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian has...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘We’ve been trying warn you for so many decades’: Nasa climate scientist breaks down in tears at protest

In an emotional speech last week in Los Angeles, Nasa scientist Peter Kalmus implored people to listen to the dire warnings of climate change experts.“We’re going to lose everything,” Kalmus said in a video of the moment. “And we’re not joking, we’re not lying, we’re not exaggerating.”Dr Kalmus, a climate scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, was participating in a protest organized by Scientist Rebellion as part of a global day of action by scientists around the world. His protest in LA involved scientists chaining themselves to the doors of a JPMorgan Chase building.“I’m here because scientists...
ADVOCACY
Slate

My Daughter Never Should Have Gone to Work at a Startup

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Last year, our 28-year-old daughter turned down a job offer for full-time remote work from a reputable, high-paying company because she had just moved to a new city for her long-term boyfriend’s career and didn’t know anyone except him—she was lonely and wanted to be in a work situation in which she would meet people. So she opted for a lower-paying job at a tech startup. At the time, she asked my husband and me for our advice, which she ignored (we advised her to take the higher-paying and more stable job because we were concerned about the instability of a startup). Well, six months in, the tech startup has folded and our daughter is unemployed. She claims she’s burned out from the role (which we believe—she worked 70-hour weeks for six months) and can’t bear the thought of job-searching again right now. She’s living off her savings and her boyfriend’s income, which is sufficient for one person but cannot support two people long term. She’s also been talking to friends who are feeding her all these unreasonable standards for what a job should be. Needless to say, my husband and I are concerned. She’s stopped taking our calls and has withdrawn from reaching out to her siblings as well. I fear she’s depressed and/or so burned out she needs professional help. What’s our role here? We live a thousand miles away and have, until now, enjoyed a pretty close relationship despite the distance.
KIDS
Slate

My Well-Paid Tech-Bro Brother Pulled an Absurd Stunt on My Mom’s Birthday

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I need help to break a bad family pattern I’m in with my older brother Alan. He and I are both single adults in their late twenties who live independently from our parents. We both have decent jobs, with him making significantly more money working in a tech field.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Waterloo Journal

“This can happen to anyone, no matter how healthy you are”, Father thought he was having stomach problems because he was lactose intolerant until doctors discovered he had a precancerous growth in his body

The healthy husband and father of five says that when he started having bowel issues, he didn’t think much of it. “I always thought maybe it was what I was eating or like lactose intolerance.” the 39-year-old dad said. But, his condition progressively kept getting a little bit worse and a little bit worse. So, he went to see a doctor. It didn’t take long before doctors discovered what was wrong.
OHIO STATE
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy