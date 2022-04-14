ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin Island, AL

Three rescued after caught in rough surf on Dauphin Island, young girl in critical condition

By WALA Staff
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFB5m_0f8mTiMS00

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were rescued from the water after they were caught in rough surf off Dauphin Island.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the beach near Raphael Semmes Street.

Island officials said the young girl was flown to the hospital on a Coast Guard helicopter with Dauphin Island personnel on board. The other two individuals, both in stable condition, were transported to local hospitals via Mobile County EMS ambulance.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Siblings return to Baldwin County following fatal crash in Texas

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Isaac Adams is back in Baldwin County just two weeks after he was hospitalized when the SUV he was riding in on March 28 flipped several times on I-10 in Texas. “Really nobody should’ve survived, being honest. Nobody should’ve survived. It’s a blessing that they’re still here with us,” said […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dauphin Island, AL
Dauphin Island, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Mobile, AL
Dauphin Island, AL
Accidents
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael
AL.com

2 males shot dead Friday afternoon in Mobile double homicide

Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were killed Friday afternoon in Mobile, authorities said. Around 1:36 p.m. Friday, Mobile police officers responded to Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road on a call of two people shot, said police spokeswoman Officer Katrina Frazier. Officers found two male victims...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

2 Hoover teens returning from beach killed in south Alabama crash

Two teens were killed and a third injured in crash in south Alabama on Thursday. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson identified the two as Ashutosh Tamhane, 19, and Madhav Praveen, 18. Both were from Hoover. The identity of the surviving male teen has not been released. Authorities said the teens...
HOOVER, AL
WKRG News 5

WATCH: Human chain pulls four BCSO deputies from Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A human chain helped rescue four Bay County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday after a water rescue. Law enforcement responded to help three distressed swimmers, but after that, they found themselves in a scary situation. “The initial response for the swimmers in distress, they were able to get the swimmers […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf#Us Coast Guard#On The Beach#Accident
WKRG News 5

Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Surfing
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. deputies search for couple and two young boys

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are trying to find a couple believed to be in Okaloosa County. Deputies are looking for Brandy and Anthony Harkins. Deputies are trying to conduct a welfare check on the couple, who also have two young boys with them, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

1 killed at senior living complex in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed Saturday evening at a senior living center in Pinellas County, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. Authorities said a fire broke out at Noble Senior living around 9 p.m. The two-story building is an assisted living center located in Lealman, Pinellas County. Firefighters arrived and found […]
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man who exchanged gunfire with Prichard Police identified

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting at Prichard Police in a Burger King parking lot has been identified.  Tavarse Marcquice Davis was arrested for the shooting that happened Tuesday, April 12 at a Burger King parking lot at St. Stephens Road. Davis was charged with: Reckless Endangerment Attempt to Elude Obstructing Justice […]
PRICHARD, AL
CNN

CNN

986K+
Followers
144K+
Post
777M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy