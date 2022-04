BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bridge KY partnered with Kentucky’s Workforce Development Board to provide better access to resources in Barren County. Aaron Poynter, Director of Re-entry Programming at South Central Workforce Development Board & Cumberlands Workforce Board says, “It’s a web based application, and what this does is it takes all of the local resources specific to Barren County and puts them in a database. It also allows individuals that may be in need of any kind of assistance to access that information and to get in contact with me and members of the Workforce Board to get the help that they need.”

