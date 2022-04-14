ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Mistrial declared in trial of man accused of decapitating mother

By Fallon Fischer, KFOX Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A mistrial was declared on Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of decapitating his mother in west El Paso, according to a spokesperson for the El Paso District Attorney's Office. Fernando Alarcon is accused of killing...

Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
Oxygen

Children Of Texas Woman On Death Row Plead 'Please Spare The Life Of Our Mother'

During hours of relentless questioning, Melissa Lucio more than 100 times had denied fatally beating her 2-year-old daughter. But worn down from a lifetime of abuse and the grief of losing her daughter Mariah, her lawyers say, the Texas woman finally acquiesced to investigators. “I guess I did it,” Lucio responded when asked if she was responsible for some of Mariah’s injuries.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIBW

Teen accused of killing friend’s mother bound over for trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka teen Amadeus Ballou-Meyer, who is accused of killing Hester Workman, his friend’s mother, has been bound over for trial. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Friday, March 18, Amadeus Courage Ballou-Meyer was bound over for trial in district court. On April 24,...
TOPEKA, KS
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Woman and Her Fiancée Sentenced to 22 Years-to-Life for Torturing and Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Son

A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Manteca Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Mother-In-Law

MANTECA (CBS13) – A Manteca man is accused of fatally shooting his mother-in-law. On Saturday night, Daniel Escobar, 49, left his home in the 28000 block of S. Airport Way after having an argument with his wife. The next day, Escobar returned home to pick up his belongings, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5:30 p.m., Escobar was reportedly at the back of the house when he allegedly fired a shot, rushed through the house, and out of the front door, his wife told authorities. Escobar’s wife went to the back of the home and found her mother suffering from a gunshot wound, then called 911. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. While deputies were still at the scene, Escobar returned to the home and was arrested. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for murder.
MANTECA, CA

Community Policy