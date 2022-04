(Atlantic) Atlantic students will make up one day of the three days missed this school year. At Wednesday’s School Board Meeting, Superintendent Steve Barber says the makeup day for students is on May 26, which is one of two days lost to weather. The school will be let out early that day. He says staff will make up two additional days on Friday, May 27, and Tuesday, May 31. Barber says; hopefully, Middle School teachers can use this time to pack materials and transfer them back to the Middle School.

