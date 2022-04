These are the words that come to mind when news networks announce higher inflation is expected. The annual inflation rate for the U.S peaked at 7.9% for the 12 months ending in February, a 39-year high for the country. People living their everyday lives usually won’t notice this inflation if their nominal income, which they receive in current dollars, increases as much as prices. However, as an international student from Lebanon, since the end of 2019 I have personally experienced what the World Bank has called one of the most severe economic collapses worldwide since the 1850s.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO