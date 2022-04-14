ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bayview shooting in SF leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0llYAc_0f8mROyS00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One victim was shot Wednesday night in the Bayview neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department told KRON4 in an email. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. when officers arrived shortly after at the scene on Northridge Road.

Police found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Then, they called medics to transport the unidentified victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said.

There have been no arrests made from this incident, and there is no description of the suspect.

John Legend backs controversial SF DA Chesa Boudin

As of last Friday, San Francisco police has reported eight shootings and four homicides within the first week of April.

There was a shooting nearby Wednesday night’s incident in the Hunter’s Point where a 17-year-old girl was shot last Friday . Police did not say if the shootings were connected.

Police said if anyone has information, they are asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

Police: Search underway for Sacramento mass shooting suspect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they have identified another suspect in the deadly K Street shooting.  He was identified by police as 27-year-old Mtula Payton. Payton reportedly has multiple felony warrants for charges such as domestic violence and firearms. The warrant relating to domestic violence was issued after officers went to a home […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Legend
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bayview#Sf Da Chesa Boudin#Sfpd
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Confrontation leads to deadly shooting at Oakland gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was killed and a woman injured after a shooting at a gas station in East Oakland over the weekend. Surveillance video from a gas station at 102 Avenue and International boulevard captured part of Saturday's incident. A woman can be heard in the video arguing...
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

Man shot and killed in alleged road rage incident in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says a shooting that left one man dead feet away from their office stemmed from a road rage incident. According to law enforcement, the man who was fatally shot allegedly crashed into the vehicle of the shooter intentionally, before approaching that vehicle.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
ABC10

18 year old killed, 3 others injured in overnight Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed following a shooting in Stockton just after midnight Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. along the 8100 block of West Lane. When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest man suspected of kidnapping woman

SAN JOSE (BCN) – Police arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of kidnapping a woman to sexually assault her last month after following her from a San Jose nightclub. Ivan Galicia Palalia, of San Jose, allegedly followed the woman and her friends as they left the city’s downtown entertainment area about 3:30 a.m. on March 25, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy