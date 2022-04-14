ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewa Beach, HI

Hannah Green shoots to lead at Lotte Championship

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182GMT_0f8mQ4Vo00

Australia’s Hannah Green made back-to-back birdies three times while grabbing the first-round lead on Wednesday at the Lotte Championship in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

Green shot a 6-under-par 66 at Hoakalei Country Club. She sits one stroke ahead of Alison Lee, India’s Aditi Ashok, Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh, England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff and South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim.

Janie Jackson, Mexico’s Gaby Lopez, South Korea’s Haeji Kang and Australia’s Sarah Kemp are tied for seventh at 68.

Defending champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand is tied for 11th at 69 along with Taiwan’s Min Lee.

Green had three birdies and no bogeys on the back nine before an eventful run through the front nine. She had no pars from No. 2 to No. 8, making five birdies and two bogeys in that span.

“I’ve been hitting the ball good,” said Green, whose two LPGA event championships both came in 2019. “I just felt like with the putter I just needed to see a couple go in, so that’s kind of what led to my score today. Holed a couple longer ones, which is nice. Just made the hole feel a little bit bigger.”

Regarding the conditions at the Oahu course, Green said, “I feel like the windier it gets and the harder it gets, I like that. I feel like I like the challenge. I might not say that tomorrow if I have a bad score, but, you know, it makes you think.”

Ashok, who is looking for her first career LPGA win, birdied the second, third and fourth holes and closed with birdies at Nos. 17 and 18.

“I think when it got windy, just took me a bit of time to get used to it,” Ashok said. “I think from 10 to like 17, really, I didn’t have any good looks at birdie. I was just kind of scrambling, which is fine, because you expect that in the wind.

“Yeah, it was nice to finish with a couple birdies there, but … definitely looking forward to (Friday).”

The 10th edition of the event is being played at Hoakalei Country Club for the first time. It was held at Kapolei Golf Club last year following eight years at Ko Olina Golf Club.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Heritage Recap, Wednesday: RBC players Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III compete in skills competition, plus local amateur gets advice from Stewart Cink

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC. (WSAV) — Less than 24 hours away from the first tee at the RBC Heritage, the excitement and anticipation are starting to build up. Stewart Cink, the tournament’s defending champion, made an appearance at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ (FCA) Prayer Breakfast. Jonathan Griz, the number one ranked amateur golf in […]
GOLF
SPORTbible

Presidents Cup To Return To Australia

The Presidents Cup is coming back to Australia. Announced by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, one of golf's biggest tournaments, will make its way to Melbourne in 2028 and 2040. While no course has been locked in, it's a good assumption that Royal Melbourne may get the nod, considering it's hosted...
GOLF
US News and World Report

Cameron Young Shoots 8-Under 63 in RBC Heritage Debut

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Cameron Young showed it doesn't always take years of practice to go low at Harbour Town Golf Links, shooting an 8-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in his RBC Heritage debut. The 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie had eight birdies in...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Ewa Beach, HI
State
Hawaii State
Yardbarker

RBC Heritage betting preview

Last week we saw world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler win the Masters. With that big win, he has decided to skip the RBC Heritage. That gives the rest of the field a big chance as he has been the hottest player on the Tour this season, even before the Masters victory.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Shoots#Presidents Cup#Golf Ball#Lpga#Lotte Championship#Hoakalei Country Club
Tennis World Usa

Oliver Fisher: "Mister 59, it's a great feeling"

As part of the European Tour Group’s 50th anniversary celebrations, we remember Oliver Fisher’s piece of unmatched history when he shot the first ever 59 on the DP World Tour. It took 46 years and over 690,000 rounds of golf but on Friday, September 21, 2018, the Tour finally had its Mr 59 – Oliver Fisher.
GOLF
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

51K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy