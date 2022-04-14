From the editor: Lehigh Valley employees share why they love where they work for Top Workplaces 2022

Mike Miorelli, editor of The Morning Call Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call/TNS

A great workplace can be in any type of business, no matter what the job is.

The 25 Top Workplaces honored in The Morning Call’s 10th annual Lehigh Valley-wide survey are a testament to that. They represent companies in areas as varied as human capital management, health care, human and social services, physical therapy, education, life sciences, engineering and other sectors.

But these companies all have one thing in common: Their employees believe in the company’s mission and feel they are valued and bring value to the business. In the survey, about 80% of workers agreed that “I believe that this company is going in the right direction,” and about 75% said, “This company enables me to work at my full potential.”

These are powerful statements, and show how dedicated these companies are to succeeding and helping their employees succeed.

The Morning Call once again partnered with the Philadelphia-area research company Energage to conduct the surveys of Lehigh Valley companies. About 5,200 local employees answered it. This special section tells the stories of this year’s top companies in the small, midsize and large categories, giving us insight into why their employees ranked them as great places to work.

For example, one employee at ADP LLC, the first-place winner among large companies, says, “I am able to balance my home life and my work life efficiently. Everyone I have come in contact with has been more than willing to lend a helping hand, and genuinely wants to see everyone succeed.”

At Stuffed Puffs, one of our midsize company winners, one employee says, “Everyone on my shift is like an extended part of my family. I never feel like I’m just going to work. I feel like I’m going home when I clock in! Time flies and I am always learning something new!”

At ARMStaffing, a winner among small companies and a leader in health care staffing, one employee says they love their job because, “Every day I get to do something I love and make an impact on people’s lives. I enjoy working with everyone and feel true pride in what I do while contributing to a larger purpose.”

One company has made The Morning Call’s Top Workplaces list every year for the last 10 years, and three of the companies have made the list nine times. This year, five companies earned the honor for the first time.

Congratulations to all of the companies and their employees. They all have a lot to be proud of as they join this select group.

Mike Miorelli

Editor, The Morning Call