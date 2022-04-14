ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James ordered held on 'permanent detention' pending trial

By Covered by: Fox News, Brie Stimson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shooting happened at a Sunset Park, Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday morning. Officials say at least 29 people were injured, including those who were shot. Ten patients suffered gunshot wounds and five were in critical, but stable condition. The suspect, Frank James, was arrested Wednesday and charged with...

CBS New York

Caught on video: Suspects tackle, rob victim in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help identifying two suspects they say are behind a series of violent robberies in Brooklyn. At least one of the incidents was caught on video. Police say they've struck at least eight times, and have stolen at least $3,500 from various victims. The first incident took place on Nov. 26 on Hart Street in Brooklyn near Irving Avenue. In that incident, they approached the victim from behind, shoved him to the ground, and stole his cellphone, wallet, and headphones. Similar incidents took place in December - including three robberies on Christmas Eve. The most recent incident took place on March 7 on Bleecker Street near Wyckoff Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
Person
Frank James
US News and World Report

New York Subway Shooting Suspect Arrested on Mass Transit Violence Charge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The man suspected of setting off smoke bombs and spraying gunfire inside a New York City subway car, injuring 23 people, was arrested on Wednesday on a federal charge of violently attacking a mass transportation system, capping an around-the-clock manhunt. Frank James, 62, was taken into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Man charged in fatal subway shove unfit to stand trial: lawyer

NEW YORK — The man who police say shoved 40-year-old Michelle Go in front of an oncoming train at Times Square in January was deemed unfit to stand trial by doctors from Bellevue Hospital, his defense attorney H. Mitchell Schuman said Wednesday. Simon Martial, 61, had been charged with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
