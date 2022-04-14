Garrett Winkler-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

CURTIS, Neb.-Hosts of the recent Punchy in Pink Spring Roundup in McCook rode away as collegiate champions of their annual ranch and stock horse contest. The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Ranch Horse Team won among four colleges. Jo Hergenreder, NCTA professor and coach, deemed the 2022 Spring Roundup a...
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot State University’s air-supported dome has been damaged by the winter storm affecting North Dakota, the school’s athletic department said in a statement. “It is unfortunate that this has happened, however not much we could have done to stop this eventuality,” said Director...
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Taylor Graveman and Maraia Kruske of Spearfish, and Trinity Zopp of Lead-Deadwood competed at the AAU Twin Rivers High School Girls Duals wrestling tournament, held April 9-10 in West Des Moines, Iowa. Graveman forged an 8-0 record at 132 pounds for the South Dakota...
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-City Storm entered Friday night just one point away from winning the Anderson Cup, which goes to the regular season champs of the league. You could tell the Storm knew what was on the line by their physical play early and often. Tri-City’s Ilya Nikolaev...
The Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association announced this week their Hall of Fame Class for 2022. Randy Hockinson of Kenyon-Wanamingo is one of the six individuals scheduled for induction January 2023. "Hock" as many affectionately call him coached for 29 seasons at Kenyon-Wanamingo. His record was 318-315. The 318 wins ranks...
FAIRBURY, NE — The Fairbury Jeffs have two new leaders for its sports programs. Friday, the school announced Marisa Garver will take over as Fairbury's softball coach. Garver comes to Fairbury from Norris. On the basketball court, Tate Harvey is taking over as head coach of Fairbury's girls basketball...
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - For the first time in history the Twin Cities/Westco Legion Baseball program has a Hall of Fame. And this past weekend the first three members were inducted. Bo Bowman played for the Twin Cities program in the 2000′s. He is the Zephyrs all time leader in...
Head Coach Paul Sather and the University of North Dakota men’s basketball program announced B.J. Omot has signed his National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play basketball for the Fighting Hawks in the 2022-23 season. Sather on Omot:. “B.J. is an outstanding person that brings size, length, skill and...
Comments / 0