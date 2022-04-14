ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Garrett Winkler-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

By Ben Burns
kotatv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) Garret Winkler is focused on accomplishing big...

www.kotatv.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

NCTA Ranch Horse team wins at McCook, advances to Texas

CURTIS, Neb.-Hosts of the recent Punchy in Pink Spring Roundup in McCook rode away as collegiate champions of their annual ranch and stock horse contest. The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Ranch Horse Team won among four colleges. Jo Hergenreder, NCTA professor and coach, deemed the 2022 Spring Roundup a...
MCCOOK, NE
KFYR-TV

Minot State air-supported dome damaged in storm

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot State University’s air-supported dome has been damaged by the winter storm affecting North Dakota, the school’s athletic department said in a statement. “It is unfortunate that this has happened, however not much we could have done to stop this eventuality,” said Director...
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Sports
City
Newell, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Area wrestlers sharpen skills at national event

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Taylor Graveman and Maraia Kruske of Spearfish, and Trinity Zopp of Lead-Deadwood competed at the AAU Twin Rivers High School Girls Duals wrestling tournament, held April 9-10 in West Des Moines, Iowa. Graveman forged an 8-0 record at 132 pounds for the South Dakota...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KSNB Local4

Tri-City Storm clinch Anderson Cup with 6-2 win over Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-City Storm entered Friday night just one point away from winning the Anderson Cup, which goes to the regular season champs of the league. You could tell the Storm knew what was on the line by their physical play early and often. Tri-City’s Ilya Nikolaev...
OMAHA, NE
KDHL AM 920

Hockinson Named to Minnesota Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame

The Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association announced this week their Hall of Fame Class for 2022. Randy Hockinson of Kenyon-Wanamingo is one of the six individuals scheduled for induction January 2023. "Hock" as many affectionately call him coached for 29 seasons at Kenyon-Wanamingo. His record was 318-315. The 318 wins ranks...
KENYON, MN
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury announces hiring of two new head coaches

FAIRBURY, NE — The Fairbury Jeffs have two new leaders for its sports programs. Friday, the school announced Marisa Garver will take over as Fairbury's softball coach. Garver comes to Fairbury from Norris. On the basketball court, Tate Harvey is taking over as head coach of Fairbury's girls basketball...
FAIRBURY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Irrigators
KNOX News Radio

UND Men’s BB team adds Mankato recruit

Head Coach Paul Sather and the University of North Dakota men’s basketball program announced B.J. Omot has signed his National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play basketball for the Fighting Hawks in the 2022-23 season. Sather on Omot:. “B.J. is an outstanding person that brings size, length, skill and...
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy