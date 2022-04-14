ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Rush clinches a playoff spot

By Vic Quick
kotatv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush defeated Tulsa 5-2 Thursday night...

www.kotatv.com

KELOLAND

USD softball takes two games from UND

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – Jadyn DeWitte went 6-for-7 and South Dakota hammered out 27 hits and scored 29 runs in sweeping a Summit League softball doubleheader with North Dakota on Friday at Nygaard Field. DeWitte went 4-for-4 in the first game as the Coyotes blanked the Fighting Hawks 8-0 behind a four-hitter from freshman Clara […]
VERMILLION, SD
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Bobcats make one last push for playoffs

The Bismarck Bobcats have had their backs against the wall for months. Their hard work has paid off enough for the final weekend of their regular season to matter. This weekend's home-and-home series against Minot will determine which of the two teams heads to the NAHL playoffs. "It's kind of...
MINOT, ND
KSNB Local4

Tri-City Storm clinch Anderson Cup with 6-2 win over Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-City Storm entered Friday night just one point away from winning the Anderson Cup, which goes to the regular season champs of the league. You could tell the Storm knew what was on the line by their physical play early and often. Tri-City’s Ilya Nikolaev...
OMAHA, NE
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Sports
WOWT

Huskers softball shutout Minnesota in series opener, 7-0

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska remains atop the Big Ten standings Friday after their 7-0 win over the Gophers and extend their win streak to 16 games. The Huskers move to 11-0 in the conference and 31-9 overall. Big Red got on the board first with a blast from Sydney...
OMAHA, NE
CBS Minnesota

High School Sports Games Get Pushed Back Due To Snowy, Frigid Weather

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) – It didn’t matter if you were playing baseball at the professional level or in high school Thursday. Just about every game was postponed due to wintry weather that brought snow, strong winds, and frigid cold. It kept fields quiet and gyms popping with America’s past-time. “We were looking at windchills below 20 for gametime and with snow flying. It was 10 a.m. and it was hard snowing,” said Brian Wright, head coach of the varsity baseball team at Breck School. With their game postponed, practicing in their fieldhouse was the next best option. But more challenges await when mother nature...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN

