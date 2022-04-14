Rush clinches a playoff spot

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) – It didn’t matter if you were playing baseball at the professional level or in high school Thursday. Just about every game was postponed due to wintry weather that brought snow, strong winds, and frigid cold. It kept fields quiet and gyms popping with America’s past-time. “We were looking at windchills below 20 for gametime and with snow flying. It was 10 a.m. and it was hard snowing,” said Brian Wright, head coach of the varsity baseball team at Breck School. With their game postponed, practicing in their fieldhouse was the next best option. But more challenges await when mother nature...

