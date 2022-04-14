ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Rush clinches a playoff spot

By Vic Quick
KEVN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush defeated Tulsa 5-2 Thursday night...

