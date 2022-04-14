ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorist wounded in shooting on 215 Freeway in San Bernardino

By Cameron Kiszla, with reporting by Sam Bader, Tony Kurzweil
 2 days ago

A motorist was wounded in a car-to-car shooting while driving on the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The male victim, whose name and age were not released, was shot at about 8:40 p.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway near Baseline Street, according to Officer Miller of the CHP.

The victim told investigators that he was struck by gunfire when an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds at his blue BMW 325.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a CHP news release.

The victim was unable to provide a description of the gunman or the gunman’s vehicle.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Sherman at 909-383-4247.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

