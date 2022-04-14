Beshear to speak at conference

Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to address more than 300 economic development professionals, elected officials, site consultants and utility providers at the Kentucky Association for Economic Development’s Collaboration Conference at 2 p.m. April 28 at the Owensboro Convention Center.

With the coronavirus pandemic hitting Kentucky three months after he took office, Beshear hasn’t been able to make many in-person speeches to large groups.

Wednesday, he announced that Envision AESC, a Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company, will build a $2 billion factory in the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green.

The plant is expected to create more than 2,000 skilled jobs.

Beshear is expected to talk about that with the economic development professionals.

Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said the conference will put a spotlight on Owensboro.

KAED’s website says it has more than 900 members that represent 600-plus companies.

The organization held its spring conference here in 2017, for the first time since August 2001, when it was known as the Kentucky Industrial Development Council.

It was scheduled to return in 2020, but COVID intervened.

The agenda includes a guided tour of Owensboro on April 27 along with a VIP reception for consultants and a welcome reception for all attendees at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

Murray State University is sponsoring the conference.

April 28 will feature a luncheon program titled “Owensboro: The Bluegrass Music Capital of the World & A Conversation With Consultants.”

Sharla Wells, director of legislative affairs and government relations for Big Rivers Electric Corp., will speak on “Federal Stimulus: Eligible & Creative Uses of Funds” on April 29.

She was interim president of the EDC for eight months in 2018, while the agency was trying to fill the post on a full-time basis.

Johnson and Jeff Taylor, commissioner of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, are scheduled to speak in the closing hours of the conference that day.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.