ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Multi-agency probe leads to arrests

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NbWBl_0f8mDxml00
Andrew Boggess

A monthslong investigation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies resulted Wednesday in 11 Owensboro residents being indicted on drug-trafficking charges by a federal grand jury.

The investigation was conducted by the Owensboro Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Owensboro-Daviess County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.

Search warrants were served at multiple locations Wednesday. Nine of the people indicted had been arrested by Wednesday evening.

The indictment, which was unsealed Wednesday, says the defendants conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in Owensboro and Daviess County. There were 13 people named in the indictment.

The indicted are Prince Northington, 37, Andrew N. Derington, 33, Trenton K. Brown, 27, Ryan J. Bean, 36, Christopher S. Vasquez, 39, Brittany M. Swihart, 34, Avery Green, 25, Cedric Swanagan, 35, Nicole D. Toliver, 27, and Birdie Lawless, 28, all of Owensboro, and Barri B. Brown, 35, of Hopkinsville and Courtland Reed, 30, of Louisville.

Each was charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“This is a drug trafficking organization that is a danger to the community,” said Michael Gannon, assistant special agent in charge for the DEA’s Indianapolis office. “We go out each and every day to make the community safe, and (the indictment is) a clear indication of that happening.”

Brown was also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Gannon said items discovered during the investigation included a shotgun and assault rifle.

Gannon said he could not discuss the particulars of the investigation, such as how the investigation began. Brian Jones, assistant special agent in charge for the FBI’s Louisville office, said the HIDTA task force took the lead.

More from this section

“This is really one of the first takedowns we’ve seen as the result of the forming of the task force” last year, Jones said.

Deputy OPD Chief JD Winkler said the goal is to focus on people trafficking large quantities of drugs.

“This is a safe town, and we don’t have tolerance for a small (number) of individuals that come in and victimize our citizens,” Winkler said.

About the case, Winker said, “we are talking thousands of hours that goes into these investigations, because we have to do them right.”

A number of detectives from other agencies assisted, including investigators from the Kentucky State Police, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the federal Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“Drug addicts need help,” Winkler said. “I can tell you these are not drug addicts, they are addicted to money and power. There’s a difference there.”

In addition to the federal charges, four Owensboro residents were charged with Kentucky drug charges. They were Randi J. Cantrell, 29, Cadie Goodwin, 28, Lance Mercer, 23, and Beth Butler, 41.

Goodwin and Mercer were charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), while Butler and Cantrell were charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
KTEN.com

Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop last week led to three methamphetamine trafficking arrests by a Murray County deputy. Cameron Nyberg, Sara Dixon and Terren Lowe face felony charges of aggravated trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug proceeds derived from illegal activity; conspiracy to commit a felony; and A pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Drug bust results in the arrest of 14 people

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that on April 13, some significant arrests were made due to an ongoing and long-term drug investigation, and many agencies had to get involved. OPD says that OPD detectives were assisted by many other agencies, which included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WBRE

Kingston drug investigation leads to arrest

KINGSTON BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman is in custody after an investigation leads to charges of drug trafficking. According to Kingston Municipal Police, they began working with members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force in December of 2021, to investigate Leann Mastrosimone for drug trafficking, who police say was selling quantities of […]
KINGSTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Daviess County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Daviess County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Mount Airy News

Three charged in drug operation

Three Mount Airy residents are awaiting court dates after being arrested and charged with numerous crimes related to trafficking or possession of methamphetamine. Jason Daniel Tate, 38, Amber Nicole Hackler, 37, and Steven Ray Wall, 65, all of of 188 Critz Street, Mount Airy were arrested in a joint drug operation between the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Airy Police Department and the Pilot Mountain Police Department.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WKYT 27

Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
KBTX.com

Arrest made in multi-county theft spree, thousands in stole property recovered

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) -Two people are in custody after a multi-jurisdictional investigation led officials to a home in the Bedias community of Grimes County Thursday. Investigators with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County Constable Precinct 1, and the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force executed a search warrant in the 18000 block of County Road 147 where they found and recovered over $50,000 worth of stolen property.
BEDIAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Dea#Fbi#Alcohol
WSAZ

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
MyWabashValley.com

Police seize 240 grams of meth, 3 lbs. marijuana during Vincennes arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was arrested and large amounts of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were seized after Vincennes police served a search warrant in the 200 block of North 3rd Street Friday night. Ashlea S. Boatwright, 22, is facing several drug-related charges including dealing in methamphetamine after...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Local 22-year-old faces drug charges

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) A search warrant in this Wabash Valley city leads to several charges for a 22-year old. Over in Vincennes, Ashlea Boatwright is now facing several drug-related charges. The Vincennes Police Department says this happened at 5:30 p.m. Friday night. This was at the 200 block of North...
VINCENNES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Police need to know, have you seen this car?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
297
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy