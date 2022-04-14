Library to rebid parking lot project

The Daviess County Public Library will rebid its plans for a parking lot expansion project after its initial posting failed to garner bids from contractors.

Erin Waller, library director, said during the regular library board meeting Wednesday that the bid process, which was approved by the DCPL board, went live March 25 and closed Wednesday.

The bid for the project, which included a base plan and a more expansive alternate plan for the work to the library parking lot, was initially advertised for two weeks, but a few additional days were added to that, Waller said.

Richard Tutt of American Engineers Inc. said he was disappointed with the results of the bid process. He couldn’t say exactly why no bids were submitted.

“I think, I haven’t gotten any feedback from any of them as to why they wouldn’t bid the project, particularly the base bid,” he said during the meeting.

Tutt said he did receive some phone calls from local contractors about the project, and some picked up plans.

“It could be that the contractors didn’t feel comfortable making some assumptions on some things, particularly on that alternate,” Tutt said. The base bid is all conventional work, it is just paving and striping and resealing and a little landscaping and curbing.”

While the base bid was for a scaled down version of improvements to the library parking lot at 2020 Frederica St., the alternate bid is for a more expansive project that would involve more space for additional parking as well as water retention work.

Tutt said he believes the best option at this point is for him to contact some local contractors that initially inquired about the project and see what their concerns were and why they ultimately decided to pass on making a bid.

“There is not a lot going on there that I would consider so challenging that a good contractor wouldn’t quote it,” he said about the base project.

Board members agreed to rebid the project after Tutt speaks with some area contractors to see what, if anything, made them too uncomfortable to place a bid.