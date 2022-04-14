Fan tries to glue herself to floor at Clippers-Timberwolves game in apparent animal rights protest

The Los Angeles Clippers squandered an opportunity to make the playoffs in Tuesday night's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the play-in tournament at the Target Center, but the loss itself is not what has people buzzing.

Tuesday night's play-in game came with an interesting moment.

At one point, a fan interrupted the game by trying to glue herself to the floor. The moment sent people on social media into a frenzy.

Dubbed as "glue girl," the woman was an apparent animal rights protester, trying to make a statement about the Timberwolves' owner's chicken farm that recently killed a large number of chickens due to a bird flu outbreak.

Allie LaForce, a sideline reporter for TNT, reported that the woman tried to glue her wrists to the floor and refused to leave initially, but security soon removed her.

The glue was then cleaned up and the game resumed.

The Clippers return home Friday to play in a win or go home game against either the San Antonio Spurs or New Orleans Pelicans.