Reaching a Milestone: Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine celebrating 60th year

Dr. Glenn Henning works with a patient at the Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. The center has been in practice for 60 years in Owensboro. Submitted

The Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine has reached its 60th year in Owensboro, a milestone that speaks to the practice’s dedication to the community, said Dr. Keith Moore, a board-certified general orthopedic surgeon at the facility.

The practice was founded by Dr. Joseph Stiles as a general orthopedic clinic.

As the practice began bringing on more providers, Moore said it started to really expand and become a staple in the community for orthopedic care.

The practice brought on Dr. William “Bob” Fuqua and Dr. Leslie Riherd, both of whom received orthopedic training in the military.

“They were the two doctors that really built this practice strong,” Moore said. “They came out of the military, and I think Dr. Fuqua was one of the very early joint replacement surgeons in the whole state of Kentucky. Bob, when he came, really brought the advanced orthopedics to Owensboro with joint replacements and care like that.”

Moore said the practice has grown to eight physicians, with it having 23,000 to 26,000 patient visits annually.

Moore said all of the center’s physicians are dedicated to the community, whether they are from the area, have family ties or have decided to build a life and family in Owensboro.

One of the physicians, Dr. Joseph Polio, has a son who joined the practice last year, and a second son plans to join next year.

“We have what I think is a very strong community-based practice,” Moore said. “It’s really neat to be a practice of physicians that live and work in the community and have done it for so many years.”

As the practice has continued to grow and bring on new physicians to help serve the community, Moore said it has outgrown its facility at 2831 New Hartford Road and plans to relocate to 2760 Frederica St. by next year.

“As we get more providers, both physicians and nurse practitioners, we need the space to see patients,” Moore said. “We’re getting to the point where we’re relatively crowded where we are now, so having more space that we can see patients easier makes a big difference.”

The new location will not only offer more space for physical therapy, but will also better allow for new technologies to be utilized.

The practice, however, will continue its focus on the community and patient care, Moore said.

“Having served the region for the past 60 years, we are thrilled to relocate to continue offering our patients state-of-the-art care,” he said. “We are proud to be part of this community and honored to be able to better serve the growing orthopedic needs of our friends and neighbors through our new facility.”

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360