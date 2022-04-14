Middle School Roundup: Shady Spring and Wyoming East Middle take home wins

Shady Spring Middle 18, Park Middle 4

Sam Barnett drove in three runs on two hits and Joey Cowger drove in four as Shady Spring Middle defeated Park 18-4 Wednesday.

Andrew Gallaher, Rob Lynch and Cutter Boggs added two hits each in a 13-hit assault for the Tigers.

Wyoming East Middle 10, Oak Hill 3

Lucas Kennedy collected two hits and drove in three runs Wednesday as Wyoming East Middle defeated Oak Hill 10-3. Miken Smyth and Jarred Phillips also collected two hits in the win.