Shady Spring, WV

Middle School Roundup: Shady Spring and Wyoming East Middle take home wins

By Tyler Jackson
 2 days ago
Shady Spring Middle 18, Park Middle 4

Sam Barnett drove in three runs on two hits and Joey Cowger drove in four as Shady Spring Middle defeated Park 18-4 Wednesday.

Andrew Gallaher, Rob Lynch and Cutter Boggs added two hits each in a 13-hit assault for the Tigers.

Wyoming East Middle 10, Oak Hill 3

Lucas Kennedy collected two hits and drove in three runs Wednesday as Wyoming East Middle defeated Oak Hill 10-3. Miken Smyth and Jarred Phillips also collected two hits in the win.

Take on a challenge this weekend with the Alpine 5K

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Those ready to take on a challenge this weekend need look no further than the Alpine Challenge 5K. The Alpine Challenge 5K is an annual fundraiser by Alpine Ministries which was instituted in 2021. Proceeds from the event go toward updating guest rooms at the...
