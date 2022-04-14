ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Math Magicians: Meadow Lands enhancing students' math prowess through after school club

By Bobbie Hayse Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago
Fifth-grade teacher and Witty Wizard leader Pam Kid watches over Math Magicians Ayla Roberts, 8, from left, Abby Parker, 9 Jude Kidd, 7, and Aleena Binns, 10, on Wednesday during a Math Magicians and Witty Wizards meeting at Meadow Lands Elementary School. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Since Meadow Lands Elementary School began its Math Magicians and Witty Wizards after school club, teacher Pam Kidd has noticed participating students’ math comprehension and scores have improved.

The school has offered a version of extended school services (ESS) before and after school for several years, but it began this math club program this school year.

Each year, school leaders take a look at scores to figure out what grade and subject students need additional assistance with. This year, it was math for second- through fifth-grade students.

Kidd, MLES fifth-grade teacher, said students took a look at what their multiplication facts scores were at the start of the club and compared them to now. Most students’ scores improved significantly, going from completing about 15 multiplication facts a minute to about 50.

She said reinforcing math skills helps students build confidence in math. Doing so with educational games, through programs like Rocket Math and Blooket, also means students are having fun while learning.

“It makes it easier for them to learn if they enjoy it,” Kidd said.

Math can be daunting for many students, especially once they hit third grade, when the curriculum becomes more rigorous. If a student doesn’t feel assured about specific math problems, they can fall behind. Because math builds upon itself, it’s hard for a student who is behind to catch up, she said.

Teresa Howard, coordinator of the school’s ESS program, said math is an essential element of critical thinking and problem-solving, and that the skills gained in math translate to other subject areas, like science and music.

There are about 40 students who participate in either a before school or after school ESS program at MLES. The goal of ESS is to help students advance academically in a positive atmosphere. This year’s ESS focus is math, so students work hard before and after school hours to build on their foundational math skills, Howard said.

Students benefit from the math club because they get better at their math facts and their automaticity with those math facts, she said.

Automaticity in math, she said, is when a student can quickly answer basic equations without much of an effort. For example, most people can quickly answer 2+2=4 or 4x1=4 without having to put much thought into it.

“Each year we try to make ESS more and more appealing,” Howard said, adding that changing up the program each year means students continue to show an active interest.

Teachers recommend some students for ESS to receive additional support, but some students choose to come on their own because they enjoy it so much.

“Our goal is to help kids build confidence in their math skills in a positive atmosphere so they are prepared to build on this foundation in the classroom and in life,” Howard said.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

