Not all heroes wear capes. A few years back, Del Hall, a brewery employee and Army Vet from Cincinnati, set out to prove that you give up all food for lent and survive solely on beer and not only did he do it, he’s in the better shape than ever. And now, he’s in the midst of his 4th straight year of doing a Lenten beer fast, and each year, he’s lost about 40-50 pounds. And in the first 11 […] The post Ohio Army Vet Is Once Again Raising Money For Charity By Surviving On Nothing But Beer For Lent first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 27 DAYS AGO